Falcons Make Free Agency Decision on Starting DB
The Atlanta Falcons have made their first noteworthy decision of free agency.
Atlanta did not tender the contract of restricted free agent cornerback Dee Alford, which means Alford will be an unrestricted free agent when the legal tampering period opens March 10. Greg Auman of Fox Sports first reported the news Thursday morning.
Since signing with the Falcons in the spring of 2022 after a successful season with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the 27-year-old Alford has played in 16 games each of the past three seasons.
Alford started a career-high 11 games in 2024, serving as Atlanta's nickel corner. He set career highs with 83 tackles, the third most on the team, and 11 passes defended.
But Alford struggled in coverage. He allowed 67 catches for 606 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 targets, according to Pro Football Reference.
By letting Alford hit the open market, the Falcons -- led by first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich -- appear interested in heading a different direction in the slot. Atlanta also has a question mark at outside corner, where starter Mike Hughes is an unrestricted free agent.
Ulbrich, who spent 2021-24 as the New York Jets' defensive coordinator and, for 12 games last season, interim head coach, has ties to several free agents. D.J. Reed is perhaps the top available cornerback, while nickel Isaiah Oliver, who was with the Falcons from 2018-22, has experience with both Ulbrich and head coach Raheem Morris.
But that's merely speculation.
Alford's present isn't -- and with the start of free agency growing near, Alford's departure feels like the start of a busy few weeks in Atlanta.