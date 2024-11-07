Falcons vs. Saints Injury Report: Kyle Pitts Limited Again
The Atlanta Falcons have unveiled their injury report from Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Atlanta was once again without rookie linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), who was inactive during a Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and did not participate in practice Wednesday.
Perhaps the biggest injury question for the Falcons centers around the status of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain) and receiver Drake London (hip pointer). Both stars prematurely exited the victory over Dallas and were limited Wednesday.
On Thursday, Jarrett and London were limited again, as were tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee).
London said Thursday he feels great mentally, but whether he plays is ultimately out of his control.
"It's just a day-by-day thing," London said. "I've just got to keep on working with the PT staff and the training staff and with the coaches, and if they're willing to let me play, then I'm going to be out there."
Jarrett expressed optimism Wednesday that he'll be able to play.
"Feeling good, doing what I need to do to be healthy," Jarrett said. "I’m excited to get back on the field. Looking at the big picture vs. short term, I think we made the right decision during the game. But I’m excited to be back in position to go compete this Sunday."
The Falcons received positive news on three key players, as center Drew Dalman (ankle) and linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) each fully participated for the second consecutive day. Andersen hasn't played since Week 4, while Dalman has been on injured reserve since Week 3.
Further, outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness), who was out Wednesday, returned to IBM Performance Field on Thursday.
Atlanta (6-3) practices once more Friday before facing the Saints (2-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Caesars Superdome.