Giants Keep Pass Rusher at Trade Deadline Despite Falcons Interest
The Atlanta Falcons were oft linked to New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari in the lead-up to Tuesday's trade deadline, but the Giants chose to hold onto the standout pass rusher.
Ojulari has six sacks and nine quarterback hits in nine games this season. The 24-year-old has started four contests for New York this season, collecting 26 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
Atlanta's pass rush, meanwhile, ranks last in the NFL with nine sacks, making it the lone team with single-digit sacks as the calendar flips to Week 10.
The Falcons had been linked to the 6’3”, 240-pound Ojulari in the days leading up to the trade deadline, with ESPN noting Saturday that Atlanta was expected to pursue a trade for Ojulari.
However, it didn't formulate -- and the Falcons are now left wondering what could've been with Ojulari.
Since entering the league as a second-round draft pick in 2021, Ojulari has 22 career sacks in 44 games. He had eight as a rookie, 5.5 in 2022 and 2.5 in 2023 before his strong start to this season.
Atlanta’s pass rush has struggled mightily this season. After losing their leading sack artists from last year — outside linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive end Calais Campbell at 5.5 sacks apiece — in free agency this offseason, the Falcons have been unable generate consistent pressure and finish plays on the quarterback.
Ojulari had a chance to be the solution — but instead, he'll finish the last year of his deal in New York.