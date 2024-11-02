New York Giants, Azeez Ojulari Send Atlanta Falcons Lifeline ahead of Trade Deadline
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly in pursuit of pass rushers at the NFL trade deadline Nov. 5 — and one of their targets has emerged.
Atlanta is “keeping an eye” on New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.
Ojulari has six sacks and seven quarterback hits in eight games this season. The Atlanta Falcons have six sacks in eight games this season. The 24-year-old has started three contests for New York this season, collecting 24 tackles and six tackles for loss.
Hailing from Austell, Ga., and the University of Georgia, Ojulari’s return to the Peach State would be a welcomed addition to a Falcons pass rush that ranks last in the NFL.
And according to Russini, Atlanta is not only interested in upgrading the unit, but likely to do so.
“GM Terry Fontenot knows (the Falcons) need help. So it’s no surprise they are exploring options, and I expect them to make a move,” Russini said.
Russini’s report supports that of Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer, who said earlier this week the Falcons are exploring options to help their pass rush.
“I wouldn't be surprised if Atlanta lands an edge,” Palmer said. “They are in the market looking for another piece because they know where they're at right now. Keep an eye on them still looking at edge rushers. They already made one move right before the start of the season.
“I wouldn't be surprised if they went and made another.”
Ojulari may be the answer — and his interest around the league is growing, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
As teams grow unwilling to meet the price needed for other defensive ends, such as the Cleveland Browns’ Za’Darius Smith, Ojulari’s stock is rising.
“Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari’s name has heated up in recent days,” Fowler wrote. “Teams that had him as a fringe option now believe he could get moved by Tuesday.”
And the Falcons could be the team who pulls the trigger.