Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff speak about attending peaceful Atlanta protest

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff, and Ricardo Allen headlined a long list of Atlanta Falcons employees that attended the "Buckhead4blacklives" march Sunday afternoon. Quinn and Dimitroff spoke to ESPN's Vaughn McClure on what it meant to go out into the community and participate.

"I've always believed we are all created equal and should be treated as such but have passively held back my voice," said Dimitroff. "I've decided it's time for me to step up and take action.''

Buckhead4blacklives is an organization coordinated by a 19-year old Georgia Tech student named Isabel Johnson. The group was thankful to have the support of the franchise.

"It means so much to know these people are aligned with our cause," Johnson told ESPN. "I think while we have come a long way since the Civil Rights Movement, we still have a long way to go. We can't say that we've done enough if we're still out here marching and black lives are still not equal to white lives in the eyes of so many people.''

"What I've learned about leadership is that it is about other people, and we have to hold ourselves accountable to help those around us,'' said Quinn a statement. "That's what I wanted to do today.''

Quinn returned to team facilities Friday in Flowery Brand after nearly three months away due to closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.