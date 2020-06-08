Falcon Report
Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff speak about attending peaceful Atlanta protest

Zach Hood

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff, and Ricardo Allen headlined a long list of Atlanta Falcons employees that attended the "Buckhead4blacklives" march Sunday afternoon. Quinn and Dimitroff spoke to ESPN's Vaughn McClure on what it meant to go out into the community and participate.

"I've always believed we are all created equal and should be treated as such but have passively held back my voice," said Dimitroff. "I've decided it's time for me to step up and take action.''

Buckhead4blacklives is an organization coordinated by a 19-year old Georgia Tech student named Isabel Johnson. The group was thankful to have the support of the franchise.

"It means so much to know these people are aligned with our cause," Johnson told ESPN. "I think while we have come a long way since the Civil Rights Movement, we still have a long way to go. We can't say that we've done enough if we're still out here marching and black lives are still not equal to white lives in the eyes of so many people.''

"What I've learned about leadership is that it is about other people, and we have to hold ourselves accountable to help those around us,'' said Quinn a statement. "That's what I wanted to do today.''

Quinn returned to team facilities Friday in Flowery Brand after nearly three months away due to closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roger Goodell possesses only one path back from botching anthem protests

How can real change actually come to the NFL?

Dave Holcomb

by

Sensible mam

Saving the Falcons: While many say 'Black Lives Matter,' Matt Ryan shows as much with $500K in GoFundMe campaign

Matt Ryan has many critics entering his 13th season as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. It makes no sense, especially now that he's among the most impressive sports figures in the aftermath of George Floyd's tragic death.

Terence Moore

If Arthur Blank genuinely supports the fight of the oppressed, then he should sign Colin Kaepernick.

Rashad Milligan

by

Sensible mam

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff and other Atlanta Falcons attend peaceful Atlanta protest Sunday afternoon

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons' reaction to George Floyd protests

The Death of George Floyd has America in a uproar but what are the Atlanta Falcons saying

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404

Dante Fowler set for momentous breakout in 2020

Which new addition will have the biggest impact in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

Three breakout player candidates for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom, Hayden Hurst and Marlon Davidson have the chance to burst onto the scene for the Falcons in 2020.

Brady Pfister

Blitz Zone: Did the Atlanta Falcons have a winning offseason?

Chris Vinel and Brady Pfister give their opinions on whether the Atlanta Falcons got a passing grade during this offseason.

Christopher Smitherman II

Report: Matt Ryan to donate $500K as part of a $2 million GoFundMe campaign towards advancing black lives in the Atlanta community

Atlanta's quarterback is making a difference.

Zach Hood

Dan Quinn to return to Falcons headquarters on Friday

How quickly will the players be able to return too?

Dave Holcomb