Report: NFL schedule leak reveals no London games in 2020

Dave Holcomb

The NFL has played at least one game in London for 13 straight seasons, but with COVID-19 ravaging the world, that streak is in jeopardy this fall.

For the second consecutive year, the league was planning to host four games in London this season -- two Jacksonville Jaguars "home games" at Wembley Stadium and two other contests at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But a report from The Daily Mail indicates Tottenham is "bracing themselves" for no NFL games in London during 2020.

If that's the case, Tottenham will lose more than £4 million, which is the equivalent of about $5 million.

The 10-year contract between the NFL and Tottenham to play two regular season games per season at the club's new stadium began last year. The then Oakland Raiders defeated the Chicago Bears in the first ever NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last October. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers met in the other contest at Tottenham in 2019.

The Atlanta Falcons were set to become the third NFC South team to play at Tottenham this fall. This was going to be Atlanta's second trip across the pond and first since a devastating loss to the Detroit Lions in Oct. 2014.

But that all appears to be off the table and for good reason. There's no reason to force NFL teams to play neutral site games in different countries, traveling several hours by airplane, during a pandemic. 

The Falcons' return visit to London is probably going to have to wait. Atlanta fans will know for sure if they will be getting back that home game when the full NFL schedule comes out on May 9.

