Mykal Walker Is Getting First Team Reps With The Defense

Malik Brown

The Falcons are searching for the linebacker that will line up next to Deion Jones this season.

There are some good, experienced options on the roster, but rookie fourth-rounder Mykal Walker has been the most impressive to start training camp.

During the team's Saturday practice, Walker was seen getting reps with the first team.

Walker has shown he can get to the ball, already having intercepted two tipped passes in training camp.

For a team that didn’t have much success creating turnovers last season, it’s important to have a player that can make game-changing plays.

Foye Oluokun and LaRoy Reynolds will be battling with Walker for the starting gig, and at first it seemed like Walker was the underdog because of his inexperience. 

Walker has stated that Oluokun has been his biggest helper this season, and that may be a reason why the rookie's excelling in camp.

The way Walker has been playing, he could legitimately have a shot at grabbing the starting job alongside Jones. He has the size and speed the Falcons like at linebacker, and his ability to play in coverage should help his chances as well.

When Jones was drafted, he immediately started for the team. The same thing can happen for Walker if he keeps up his strong play in camp.

Even if he doesn’t get the job, he’ll most likely have a role on the team throughout the season.

