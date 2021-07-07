Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: Wave of The Future - In 2 Ways

Once Pitts produces, as the Falcons are certain the Florida product will? His influence will be a large one - on the field, in the draft, and at the negotiating table.

Kyle Pitts' unique talent makes him the "wave of the future'' as an NFL tight end. And his new contract might do the same.

The Atlanta Falcons' top pick in the recent NFL Draft, Pitts how has the most guaranteed money in the NFL at the position. Not just among rookies - among all tight ends.

Who has the most guaranteed money in their current deals? That list looks like this:

1. Kyle Pitts - $32.9 million

2. Jonnu Smith - $31.2 million

3. Hunter Henry -$25 million.

4. George Kittle - $23.6 million.

5. Travis Kelce -$20.7M

Some of these guys are getting paid in gigantic ways beyond just the guaranteed money. Kittle of the Niners, for instance, is playing on a five-year extension that started last season that included $23.6 mil in guaranteed money and could be worth $75 mil - while Pitts' total for his four contractual years is $32.9 million.

So what might Kyle Pitts change?

First of all, at 6-6, 246 and with the speed of a wideout, he can be a game-changer for Atlanta right now, on the field.

Additionally, the fact that he was drafted fourth even though he is "just a tight end'' figures to change some minds around the NFL who think in such a limited way.

“I’m definitely humbled,” Pitts said of being drafted so high. “It’s a dream come true to even get drafted. To be top five, that’s something special. The first tight end, I mean, I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’m just elated with joy. I can’t even put into words how excited I am.”

And then there is the third influence: You think Pitts is "elated with joy''? What must the other tight ends be feeling, knowing that just maybe, a draft-day and financial floodgate has just been shoved open?

"I'm a Kyle Pitts fan," Kittle said on an appearance with Greg Olsen on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "I saw last year, the dude just scores touchdowns like it's nothing. It's crazy.

"With his athletic ability and his ability on the football field, he's going to be very (productive) in Atlanta,'' said Kittle.

And once Pitts produces, as the Falcons are certain the Florida product will? His influence will be a large one - on the field, in the draft, and at the negotiating table.