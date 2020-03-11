Julio Jones' top three plays from 2019

Julio Jones is a freak.

Year after year, he has given football fans some of the most electrifying, acrobatic and unbelievable plays of the past decade.

2019 was no exception.

Jones reeled in 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season, but what doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is the exciting moments he provided week after week. Here’s a look at the top three plays Jones made in 2019.

Go-ahead touchdown vs. Eagles

This play serves as one of the few bright spots for the Falcons for the front half of the 2019 season in which they stumbled to a 1-7 start.

Their only win came in Week 2 against the Eagles, but it wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for some late-game heroics by Jones.

With 2:20 remaining in the game, the Falcons found themselves down 20-17 in desperate need of a score to at least force overtime. Facing fourth and three from their own 46-yard line, a field goal try was not an option, so they put the ball in Julio’s hands via a tunnel screen.

Jones did the rest, blazing past the Eagles defense and into the end zone to give Atlanta a 24-20 edge.

Julio is clutch again in San Francisco

Once more, with the game on the line, Matt Ryan looked in the direction on Jones and he delivered. By inches.

Down 22-17 with five seconds to play against the eventual NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, Ryan found Jones on a crossing route from five yards out, but the officials ruled that Jones came up short of the goal line, essentially ending the game with the Niners victorious.

But after review, Jones was able to get the football across the goaline to give Atlanta a 23-22 lead to seal a dramatic upset road victory.

Jones finished the day with 134 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns, including this game-winner.

Jones makes a monster touchdown snag in Indy

Even at the professional level, Jones is a man among boys. Especially in the red-zone, where his 6-3, 220 lb. frame tends to overpower smaller defensive backs.

That was on full-display Week 3, when Ryan hit Jones in the back corner of the end-zone, despite two defenders being draped all over Julio. With the Colts sitting in a cover-2 zone, Jones found the hole away from the safety and behind the corner sitting in the flat and hung on for a big-time reception that drew Atlanta within three points late in the game.

On the day, Jones had eight catches for 128 yards and this touchdown.