PFF Draft Rankings: Safety

Christian Crittenden

When healthy the Falcons have had a really strong back end to their secondary. The problem is they haven’t been healthy, both Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal have missed time over the past few seasons due to injury. The emergency of Damontae Kazee has helped to lessen the blow of losing Neal and Allen over time, but both should be back from their injuries soon and ready to go for the start of the season.

However, with two of the three having a history of injuries it wouldn’t hurt the Falcons to take a look at drafting a safety at some point during the draft just as protection. Pro football focus released its list of the top ten safeties in the 2020 NFL draft. Here are a few guys the Falcons could target.

1. Grant Delpit: LSU

Delpit played in one of the best secondary’s in the country last season at LSU. The rangy safety can do it all on the football field and is the top safety in the class for a reason. In 13 games this season he recorded 59 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, two interceptions and a sack. If the Falcons want Delpit he may be available at 16, but he will be gone shortly after.

2. Xavier Mckinney: Alabama

McKinney was an absolute stat stuffer for the Crimson Tide last year. He recorded 95 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks. The safety also forced 4 fumbles and had 3 interceptions. In short, he’s a playmaker at the back end of the secondary. If the Falcons want him they will have to take him at no.16.

3. Ashtyn Davis: California

Davis will be gone on day two of the draft for sure. He had a productive senior season for California last season with 57 tackles three sacks and two interceptions. He also has value as a punt and kickoff return man. He should be available in the second round for the Falcons.

4. Geno Stone: Iowa

Stone isn’t the most athletic prospect. He ran a 4.6 forty and put up 12 reps on the bench press at the combine. However, he does have good instincts and a very high football IQ. He should be a solid pick up for the team in the fourth or fifth round.

5. Kyle Dugger: Lenior Rhyne

Dugger is an Atlanta area native and a really good athlete. While at the combine he ran a 4.3 and had a 42 inch vertical. Those were better than some prospects from Power 5 schools. Dugger was named the best division player in all of DII during the 2019 season despite only playing in seven games. He has the physical tools to play in the NFL. Dugger is a late third early fourth-round prospect.

The Falcons aren’t in desperate need of help at safety, but each of these guys could come in and make an immediate impact. 

