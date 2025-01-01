Falcons NFL Draft: Current Pick, Best & Worst Possible Outcomes
The Atlanta Falcons' 2024 season may be in its final week.
Atlanta (8-8) enters its regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers (4-12) needing to win and hope the New Orleans Saints (5-11) knock off the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) on the road.
The odds both happen? Only 13%, according to The Athletic's projection model.
And so, it's natural to peer toward 2025 -- starting with an offseason filled with questions for the Falcons.
Here's a look at Atlanta's current 2025 NFL Draft situation ...
Current pick: No. 17
The Falcons have the worst pick among three teams (Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins the others) with 8-8 records.
Best possible pick: No. 13
To secure the choice, the Falcons need to lose and hope four teams win: the Bengals (at Pittsburgh Steelers), Dolphins (at New York Jets), Arizona Cardinals (vs. San Francisco 49ers) and Dallas Cowboys (vs. Washington Commanders).
Worst possible pick: No. 18
The Seattle Seahawks (9-7) currently own the 18th pick, but Seattle has a weaker strength of schedule at .504 than the Falcons (.518). The Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) on Sunday, meaning the numbers may flip. If Seattle loses and Atlanta wins, the two teams would be tied at 9-8.
The Falcons, due to having the higher strength of schedule, would receive the worse pick.
Disclaimer: This, of course, only applies if Atlanta doesn't make the postseason. If the Falcons reach the playoffs, they can pick anywhere from No. 19-32 depending on the depths of their run.
Potential targets
The Falcons have drafted offensive players in the top 10 each of the past four years, but this could be the draft where things change.
Atlanta's defense needs help at all three levels. There are potential solutions at each in the mid-to-late teens.
Defensive line/edge:
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Byron Young, Tennessee
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Linebacker:
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Defensive backs:
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame