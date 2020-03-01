2020 PFF draft position rankings: Running backs

Pro Football Focus has recently dropped their 2020 NFL Draft rankings for every position. Today we’ll focus on running backs, one of the positions that have been fairly deep in recent drafts.

1. Zack Moss, Utah

If you want a running back that has some ground and pound in his game, Moss is definitely at the top of the list. Moss had one his best season at Utah this past year, setting career highs in rushing yards (1,416), receiving yards (388), and receiving touchdowns. He’s been compared to Marhawn Lynch due to his style of play, and could be a solid three-down back on any team.

2. D’Andre Swift, Georgia

It’s funny how D’Andre may be the swiftest running back in the game (pun intended). The 5’9 back from Georgia has footwork that will leave defenders asking what happened. Not only can he dance on the field, but his speed makes him an even more dangerous prospect coming out of the backfield and in the passing game.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor is your traditional running back known for his physicality and speed. He shouldered much of Wisconsin on his back the previous season, as he showed he can be the lead back for any team that decides to draft him.

4. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

For any team that’s looking for back that can produce in the outside zone scheme, Dobbins is your guy. He was a monster at Ohio State excelling in waiting for the line to set blocks and being able to make the right cuts in the zone.

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Edwards-Helaire may be the best backs in the draft in the passing game. His speed and route running in the backfield allows him to get downhill. And despite his size, he could be a bruiser as well.

6. Cam Akers, Florida State

A running back with the ability to make plays in the passing’s g game and in zone blocking schemes, Akers versatility will help him fare well in the draft.

7. Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

Bowden did it all for Kentucky, playing quarterback and running back in 2019. He’ll most likely be looked at as a running back and return specialist coming into the draft.

8. Antonio Gibson, Memphis

A player that loves to play through contact, Gibson is shifty back that has speed and fights for extra yards. He averaged 11.7 yards per carry.

9. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

Known as possibly one of the most underrated backs in the draft, Vaughn has a complete skill set with his ability to come out of the backfield and be a factor in the passing game.

10. Darius Anderson, TCU

One of the things that stands out with Anderson is his vision, and with that he’s able to make quick decisions and make big plays. He’ll definitely be a sleeper pick in the draft.