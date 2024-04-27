Atlanta Falcons Close out Draft with Pair of SEC Stars
The Atlanta Falcons’ 2024 NFL Draft class is complete.
Atlanta made eight total selections across the three-day event, starting with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro, defensive end Bralen Trice, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus and linebacker JD Bertrand.
The Falcons closed out the draft with three selections in a 12-pick span in the sixth round.
At No. 186 overall, Atlanta chose Alabama running back Jase McClellan. The following pick, Illinois receiver Casey Washington received the celebratory phone call from Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris.
The final player chosen in Morris’s first draft class back in Atlanta came at No. 197 overall - Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue.
McClellan, a 21-year-old from Aledo, Texas, led the Crimson Tide in rushing with 180 carries for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. He was minimally productive as a receiver, posting 15 grabs for 137 yards.
A consensus four-star recruit out of Aledo High School, McClellan was a four-year contributor at Alabama and a key cog in the running back committee for his final three.
The 6-1, 197-pound Washington saved his best for last at Illinois, catching nine passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Northwestern. He finished the season with career highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (670) and touchdowns (four).
During his pro day, Washington jumped 39.5” in the vertical and 10’7” in the broad while running a 4.46 40-yard dash.
Logue, a native of Lebanon, Tennessee, arrived in Athens in 2019 and played in 50 games over his five-year career.
He saw action in 43 contests across the past three years. For his career, the 6-5, 310-pound Logue recorded 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Logue played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs this past season, drawing 10 starts while recording 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Atlanta’s rookie minicamp is set to begin May 10 in Flowery Branch.