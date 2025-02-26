Falcons Make Big Jump on NFLPA Report Card
INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite falling short of preseason expectations on the field, the Atlanta Falcons aced their organizational test for the 2024 campaign.
The NFL Players Association released its annual report card Wednesday, and the Falcons ranked No. 3 league wide. Atlanta, which was rated 25th in 2023, made the biggest jump of any team from last year to this year.
The report cited “major facility upgrades that occurred this past offseason, including a revamped weight room, locker room and dining area,” among other factors.
“The club also made staffing decisions that improved the players’ experience. New head coach Raheem Morris has positively changed the culture in just his first year,” the report said. “In addition, players are very complimentary about the newly hired head strength coach compared to his predecessor.”
Morris, who replaced Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach in January, led the Falcons to an 8-9 record in his first season. His staff included strength and conditioning coach John Griffin, who followed him from the Los Angeles Rams in February 2024.
Atlanta’s players highlighted two areas of improvement moving forward: adding at least one more physical therapist in the training room and putting better ventilation in the new locker room’s bathrooms.
The Falcons debuted a new locker room last summer at their training facility in Flowery Branch. The room doubled the size of the past locker room and cost an estimated $25 to $30 million.
As a result of owner Arthur Blank’s financial commitment, Atlanta’s players praised the team for listening and being responsive to their feedback from last year, according to the report.
The Falcons ranked second best in five categories: head coach, ownership, weight room, locker room and treatment of families. They were third in their nutritionist/dietician staff and fifth in their food/dining area.
Perhaps most notably, Morris drew significant praise from his players. He trailed only Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn in the players' polling of his services.
"100% of Falcons players believe Morris is efficient with their time. He is one of six coaches across the league to receive a perfect score from their players," the report said. "Players feel Morris is highly receptive to locker room feedback on the team’s needs, ranking him 2 out of 32 head coaches in the league."
Now, Atlanta will hope to mirror its off-field improvement on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf this fall.