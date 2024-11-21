Atlanta Falcons Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson on Head Coach Alert
The Atlanta Falcons began the regular season with two-first time coordinators. While Jimmy Lake's defensive unit has come under scrutiny, the work Zac Robinson has done with Kirk Cousins and the offense has opened eyes around the NFL.
NFL Network’s Insider Tom Pelissero released his annual Young Head Coaching Candidates article Wednesday, and Robinson made the list.
"Robinson's first season in Atlanta has been mostly positive," wrote Pelissero. "The Falcons rank seventh in yards per game (361.5), Kirk Cousins has engineered three game-winning drives, and Bijan Robinson has emerged as one of the NFL's breakout stars.
"Atlanta has done this while evolving from a run-centric offense in years past to one with a more balanced mindset (last week's struggles in Denver notwithstanding). The McVay coaching tree already has impressive branches with Matt LaFleur in Green Bay and Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.
It's very early, but Robinson is a high-level thinker who's detailed, organized, demanding and charismatic -- traits that usually lead to an opportunity sooner than later.”
Let’s add to the perspective of Robinson, which Pelissero laid out.
As a Player
- Oklahoma State (2006-2009)
- Drafted Round 7, Pick 250
- New England Patriots (2010)
- Seattle Seahawks (2010)
- Detroit Lions (2010)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2011-2013)
Robinson merged his 10,000+ scrimmage yards in his collegiate career into the coaching philosophy of Sean McVay. Schematically heavy in the wide-zone run game, Robinson continues the balance of the middle-of-the-field passing game with 11 personnel emphasizing pre-snap motions and speed.
Robinson’s chain reaction of changes in the Falcons offense can be pinpointed.
Start with wide receiver Drake London. In his first two seasons, Drake London had yet to eclipse 1,000 yards. He’s well on his way, He has 710 yards through 11 games, a 1,097-yard pace. More importantly, his six touchdowns matches his combined output for 2022 and 2023.
"(London) is certainly a chess piece that you can move around everywhere and he can do everything," Robinson said of London last month. "Having somebody like him for the offense, we've talked about how he's borderline a tight end at some points with the blocking, and then he can split out wide, he's in the slot.
"So, (we) definitely try to move him around as much as we can and use his versatility to our advantage."
Robinson's offense hasn't only been good for receivers. Bijan Robinson is enjoying a break out season as well. Bijan finished 10th in yards from scrimmage his rookie season, but only found the end zone eight times.
Bijan is fourth in yards from scrimmage this season and has already found paydirt seven times in 2024. However, Bijan isn't afraid to do the dirty work either. Robinson lauded his effort in pass protection and his selfless play.
"Bijan has really stepped up to the plate and given us extra little click that Kirk Cousins needs in the pocket whenever we do get in those pressure situations," Zac Robinson said. "You throw on last year's tape, and seeing the progress that he's made has been really cool.
"He's such a team guy. He just wants to do whatever he can for the team in those situations." Whatever he can do for the team you said?"
Fantasy managers can no longer whine about Bijan’s volume. He is one of four running backs (Alvin Kamara, De'Von Achane, and Breece Hall) in the NFL to record at least 100 carries and 40 receptions this season. He has the NFL’s sixth-most rushing yards (783) and seventh in yards after contact (371). Uniquely, Robinson adds the fourth-most receptions (45) for the third-most receiving yards (359) in the NFL among running backs.
Lastly, Kyle Pitts is on pace for 54 catches, 763 yards, and 5 touchdowns (career high). The other two metrics would be his best since his 2022 Pro Bowl rookie year. Respectfully, Pitts was an irrelevant no-threat the last two years. He was one of Arthur Smith’s “decoys” and frequent target of rants about fantasy football.
Much like Pitts, Darnell Mooney was wasting away the last several season, only he was in Chicago. Mooney’s last 27 games played for the Bears: 71 catches, 907 yards, and three touchdowns. We are talking about a player who turned in 81 catches, 1055 yards, and four touchdowns in the 2021 season in Chicago.
Oh, the difference a good play-caller and a good quarterback make. Mooney is on pace to finish his first season in Atlanta under Robinson’s offense with 74 catches, 1100 yards, and eight touchdowns.
Young, creative play-callers with proven track records of sustained improvement get “their shot” at being a head coach sooner than later. Every team in the NFL started 2024 than a different offensive coordinator than they had in 2021. Good ones get snatched away and bad ones get fired.
Enjoy Zac Robinson while you have him, Falcons fans, it won’t last long.