NFL's Best WR Duo? Drake London and Darnell Mooney in Discussion
Better relationships fuel the 2024 Atlanta Falcons. Natural pairings and refusing to force a square peg in a round hole are enthralling.
Whether it be new head coach Raheem Morris and incumbent general manager Terry Fontenot’s vibrancy. Whether it be four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins rejuvenating former Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts, or All-Pro Justin Simmons & Falcons free agency Mount Rushmore safety Jessie Bates III, it must still be asked: Is the best wide receiver combination in the NFL Drake London and Darnell Mooney?
Leading WR Duos in the NFL:
New York Jets (9 Games) - 1,075 yards, 10 touchdowns
- Garrett Wilson (663) & Allen Lazard (412)
Houston Texans (9 Games) - 1,063 yards, 6 Touchdowns
- Nico Collins (567) & Stefon Diggs (496)
Atlanta Falcons (8 Games) - 1.025 yards, 9 touchdowns
- Drake London (525) & Darnell Mooney (500)
Baltimore Ravens (8 Games) - 949 yards, 4 touchdowns
- Zay Flowers (527) & Rashod Bateman (422)
The Texans' number is locked in: Stefon Diggs tore his ACL. The Davante Adams trade in New York means Lazard’s production is soon (now) slashed. Put my money on Atlanta’s “tandem bike”, as London calls it, to outlast Baltimore in that statistical category.
Let’s further project perspective with….projected numbers at the duo’s current rates alongside Cousins and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
QB Kirk Cousins:
- Cousins has accumulated 2,106 yards through the air with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions — good for a 97.8 passer rating.
- Pace for a 17-game season? 4,475 yards, 30 Touchdowns, & 15 Interceptions.
- In 2023, these numbers would’ve ended the season ranking 4th, T-4th, & (a little heavy on the picks).
- Currently 4th in passing yards and 7th in completed passes.
Let’s also remember Cousins was coming off an injury and playing with a new team. In Cousins’s first-four games he averaged 216-yards passing and had four touchdowns. In the last-four games, Cousins is averaging 311-yards passing and has 10 touchdowns.
To be fair, the competition level kicked up a notch after the first-four games of the season, but there’s no doubt Atlanta passing attack has been more prolific as the season wears on.
WR Drake London
- London is Tied for 4th in the NFL in receptions (48), 13th in yards (525), and Tied for 4th in touchdowns (5).
- Pace for a 17-game season at this rate? 102 receptions, 1,116 yards, & 11 touchdowns.
- In 2023, these numbers would’ve ended the season ranking 12th, 18th, & 4th.
- Mooney is Tied for 19th in the NFL in receptions (36), 16th in yards (500), and Tied for 12 in touchdowns (4).
- Pace for a 17-game season at this rate? 77 receptions, 1,063 yards, & 9 touchdowns.
- In 2023, these numbers would’ve ended the season ranking T-28th, 21st, & 8th.
"Both guys (London and Mooney)… are very smart football players, very unselfish, willing to do whatever it takes to win the game, and so that's always fun," Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said.
Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice Wednesday with a calf injury, nor did All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland with a foot. Bland was activated off injured reserve Wednesday. THE All-Pro on the defense, edge rusher Micah Parsons also did not practice Wednesday (high ankle sprain).
Let’s wrap up with some Cowboys quick hitters that support another projected big day from Mooney & London.
- 28.3 opponent points per game (31st in the NFL)
- 372.6 opponent yards per game (26th)
- 74% opponent Red Zone TD scoring (Last)
- 3.1 opponent TDs a game (29th)
- 8.2 opponent yards per pass (Last)
The NFL’s best wide receiver duo currently costs AAV less than $20 Million a year COMBINED. Cee Dee Lamb’s average salary on his new contract? $34-million.
How ‘Bout Them Cowboys?