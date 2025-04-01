Falcons Offseason Dates Revealed: First Day, OTAs & Minicamp
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons' roster is still 18 players shy of the 90-man offseason threshold, and the team has plenty of holes to fill before kicking off in September.
But the NFL's offseason calendar waits on no one, and the Falcons' key offseason dates are now set.
According to a team spokesperson, the Falcons will start the offseason program April 22 -- two days before the first night of the 2025 NFL draft. Head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot will meet with reporters April 23 to discuss the team's draft outlook.
Atlanta begins its three-day rookie minicamp May 9, and transitions into organized team activities (OTAs) on May 27. The Falcons start mandatory minicamp June 9.
The difference between mandatory and voluntary workouts is particularly noteworthy this year for the Falcons. Morris said during his Tuesday press conference at the NFL league meetings he doesn't expect quarterback Kirk Cousins to show up for any voluntary sessions.
"I'm not going to be foolish and think he's going to show up for voluntary work right now," Morris said. "We're dealing with a business-like mode right now. We're dealing with that type of feel. I don't think he'll be there. If he is, welcome him with open arms.
"But I'm not going to be fooled enough to make myself get worked up and angry about Kirk Cousins missing voluntary workouts."
If he's still on the roster, it's currently unclear if Cousins would skip mandatory minicamp and take the subsequent fine.
The NFL will officially announce full dates and practice schedules for each team Thursday. Atlanta's schedule for training camp, potential joint practices, preseason games and the regular season will be released at a later date.