Atlanta Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom Gets Highest Ranking So Far
Pro Football Focus (PFF) analysts Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikkema are currently releasing PFF’s 50 best NFL players ahead of the 2025 season. So far, they have unveiled players ranked 30 through 50, and two Atlanta Falcons players have already earned a spot: running back Bijan Robinson at No. 35 and safety Jessie Bates at No. 40.
On Wednesday, the players ranked 20 through 30 were released, and another of Atlanta’s players was announced: right guard Chris Lindstrom at No. 29.
“He’s earned blocking grades above 87.0 in each of the past four seasons, including elite run-blocking marks of 93.1 in 2022 and 94.6 in 2024,” PFF wrote of Lindstrom. “As a pulling blocker, he posted a staggering 38.7% impact run-blocking rate last season and hasn’t dipped below 22.0% in that metric over the last three years.”
PFF also doesn’t expect to see a dropoff in the Falcons’ running game despite the loss of Drew Dalman, considering Lindstrom’s talent and the line’s effectiveness with Ryan Neuzil at center last year.
“The Falcons led the NFL in team rushing grade last season (89.2), and Lindstrom was a driving force behind it,” PFF wrote. “Even with the loss of center Drew Dalman, Atlanta still has a bulldozer up front in Lindstrom for 2025”.
Lindstrom is up nine spots from No. 38 on PFF’s Top 50 in 2024. He wasn’t on the list in 2023, despite being PFF’s highest graded player at any position the year prior. He’s been PFF’s highest graded guard in each of the last three seasons.
Lindstrom received a 93.5 PFF grade in 2024, the highest out of 136 total guards. He received a 94.6 run-blocking grade, also the highest mark of any guard. He gave up just one sack and eight quarterback hits all season, despite playing nearly 1,100 snaps.
In 2023, he received an 87.6 PFF grade, once again the highest among guards with at least 200 snaps. His 87.5 run-blocking grade was the third-highest mark of all guards last season. In 2023, he was otherworldly in pass protection, giving up three sacks (two more than 2024) but only two quarterback hits, 10 hurries, and 15 total pressures on over 1,050 total snaps.
In the last two seasons combined, Lindstrom has only given up four total sacks. That’s a wildly impressive stat, especially considering how immobile Kirk Cousins was in the pocket last season and the erratic play of Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke in 2023.
For his remarkable 2024 season, he was named a 2nd-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. He earned the same accolades for his 2023 season as well. He has been a Pro Bowler and a 2nd-team All-Pro for the last three consecutive seasons.
Interior offensive linemen rarely get their flowers, but Chris Lindstrom is one of the best of the best, and PFF is making sure everyone knows it.