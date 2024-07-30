Falcon Report

Atlanta Falcons Place OT on Retired List, Release Rookie WR

The Atlanta Falcons have moved on from a pair of players including the son of former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

Daniel Flick

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel has been placed on the reserve/retired list.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel has been placed on the reserve/retired list. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed in his press conference Tuesday that Atlanta has signed a pair of receivers in James Washington and Jesse Matthews.

But with the signings came departures -- and both are relatively surprising.

Morris announced the Falcons released undrafted rookie receiver Isaiah Wooden and placed offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel on the reserve/retired list. Morris did not add why Vrabel is retiring.

Wooden was initially viewed as one of Atlanta's most likely undrafted free agent signings to make the roster, sparked by his speedy 1.39 10-yard split and past playmaking ability.

But the Falcons, amidst a room filled with undrafted rookie wideouts, deemed Wooden most expendable.

Vrabel, meanwhile, is the son of former New England Patriots linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

The younger Vrabel played in three games for the Falcons last season after spending 2022 on the practice squad.

Atlanta's offensive line has featured three players -- tackle Storm Norton, guard Kyle Hinton and swing interior lineman Ryan Neuzil -- working as reserves during training camp.

As for the additions, Washington was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and played the first four years of his career with them, including the final two under now-Falcons receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

During his time with the Steelers, Washington played in 60 games with 25 starts. He totaled 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns on 228 targets.

Matthews went undrafted out of San Diego State University in 2022 and spent the 2023 season on the Houston Texans' practice squad.

Washington and Matthews were both on the Falcons' practice field Tuesday morning in Flowery Branch.

