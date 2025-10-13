Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Makes Sizable Donation to Local HBCUs
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank donated $50 million to be split among four city-based historically Black colleges and universities. The donation will benefit Morris Brown, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College. Blank detailed the motivation behind the benevolence.
“Atlanta holds a special place in my heart and will always be an integral part of our family foundation’s giving,” said Arthur M. Blank, chairman, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. "We know Spelman, Morris Brown, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta are vital to Atlanta’s future, and we are deeply committed to supporting the students who will carry that legacy forward.
"We recognize that these campuses, like many across the country, are home to generations of students whose promise inspires us. Our hope is that by helping more students earn their degrees, launch successful careers, and become alumni who give back, we are investing in a cycle of opportunity that benefits young people and their families in Atlanta and communities across the nation for years to come.”
Blank hopes to raise the graduation rate. According to hbcunews.com, three of the four Atlanta schools rank among the highest among HBCUs, with Spelman (68%) leading the way. However, Morehouse (36%) and Clark Atlanta (34%) have a ways to go.
The donation is just another step in Blank's process to help HBCUs. Last year, Blank's foundation contributed $6.5 million to convert the grass athletic fields at Albany State (Ga.), Clark Atlanta, Miles College (Ala.) and Savannah State (Ga.) to turf. Turf fields last longer and require less overall maintenance, saving the schools money.
One of the greatest defensive players in Falcons history held a deep connection to HBCUs. In 1968, the organization drafted defensive end Claude Humphrey with the third-overall pick of the first round. Tennessee A&I (now Tennessee State University) product played 127 games for Atlanta from 1968 to 1978, missing the 1975 campaign with a knee injury.
While sacks did not become an official statistic until 1982, Pro Football Reference awarded Humphrey with 130 sacks, 99.5 as a member of the Falcons, through film and stat sheet analysis. In 2014, the standout defender was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.