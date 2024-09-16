Falcons at Eagles Live Updates: Inactives, Injuries, News on Monday Night Football
The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) search for their first win under head coach Raheem Morris at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
6:45 p.m.: Inactives List Revealed
The Falcons have unveiled their list of six inactives.
RB Jase McClellan
CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
DL Brandon Dorlus
G Jovaughn Gwyn
T Brandon Parker
DL Ruke Orhorhoro
Atlanta has only three active rookies -- backup quarterback Michael Penix Jr., receiver Casey Washington and linebacker and special teams ace J.D. Bertrand.
6:30 p.m.: Falcons Begin Warmups
Atlanta has officially begun its pre-game warmups, with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing passes to a group of receivers. Cousins is wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt and black sweatpants.
4 p.m.: Injury Report
The Falcons have placed starting linebacker Nate Landman on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Landman, who's battling both quad and calf injuries, was ruled out Saturday, but his absence now extends beyond Monday night.
In Landman's place, Atlanta signed defensive back Kevin King to its 53-man roster. King, a preseason standout and surprise departure on cutdown day, made one tackle in Week 1 after being elevated from the practice squad.
Finally, the Falcons announced they have promoted defensive back Dane Cruikshank from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night's game. Cruikshank fills the void left by backup nickel Antonio Hamilton Sr., who's out with a groin injury.