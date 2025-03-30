Steelers 'Likely Interested' in Falcons' Kirk Cousins if Aaron Rodgers Signs Elsewhere
The Atlanta Falcons are in a waiting pattern with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Free agency filled several spots in the quarterback carousel, and the 2025 NFL draft will close a few more doors -- and the options are already limited.
Cousins is largely looking at two landing spots: the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. But the Steelers are waiting on a different veteran -- Aaron Rodgers -- while the Browns, who own the No. 2 overall pick, have been working out the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class.
Cleveland has long been pegged as a favorable landing spot for Cousins, who would get to reunite with now-Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cousins and Stefanski worked together for the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-19.
The 36-year-old Cousins wants to start, and the Browns' current quarterback situation -- only Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett are on the roster -- offers an opportunity for him to do that.
But the Browns may draft a quarterback, which gives Cousins a repeat of the same situation he was in last offseason when the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall: keeping the seat warm without long-term safety.
Still, Cleveland makes the most sense for Cousins -- unless Rodgers chooses retirement over a 21st NFL season. Then, the Steelers become an extremely viable option, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
"If they don’t land Aaron Rodgers, they’ll likely be interested in Cousins," Cabot wrote.
Pittsburgh, however, could add a quarterback at No. 21 overall, with Cabot noting the team is fond of Alabama's Jalen Milroe. But Milroe is a development prospect who needs time to sit and learn, which, in theory, leaves the starting spot open for 2025.
An additional twist of irony if Cousins lands in Pittsburgh: his offensive coordinator would be Arthur Smith, the Falcons' head coach from 2021-23. Smith was fired after three 7-10 seasons, in part due to an inability to find an answer at quarterback.
Cousins has already informed the Falcons of his hopes to start in 2025, but Atlanta's brass has publicly said it will do what's best for the team -- which likely includes waiting until training camp and capitalizing on another organization desperate for a quarterback.
In essence, the Falcons' move with Cousins depends heavily on two things: the Browns' draft decisions and the future of Aaron Rodgers.