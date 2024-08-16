'Keep an Eye on' Atlanta Falcons Signing Former Ohio State RB
The Atlanta Falcons have made several acquisitions in recent days, and appear interested in adding another player to the list.
According to Sportskeeda, the Falcons -- along with the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants -- are teams to "keep an eye on" for undrafted rookie running back Miyan Williams, who has also worked out for the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.
Williams, who attended Ohio State University, is completely healthy after a knee injury cost him the final five games of his college career and limited his availability in the pre-draft process. He is expected to be a late-camp signing who may contend for a practice squad spot.
The 22-year-old Williams spent five seasons with the Buckeyes, earning three letters while playing in 31 games. He finished his career with 1,555 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground and added 18 receptions for 143 yards through the air.
Williams, a Cincinnati native, had the two most productive years of his collegiate career in 2021-22.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, he took 71 carries for 507 yards and three scores, averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. The year after, Williams logged 128 rushes for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns, which ranked third in the Big Ten. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.
In 2023, Williams battled injuries and played in just six games. He received 49 carries but mustered only 158 yards -- an average of 3.2 yards per carry -- and three scores.
At 5-foot-9, 226 pounds, Williams would fit in well with Atlanta's heavy running back group, which includes Bijan Robinson (215 pounds), Tyler Allgeier (226), Jase McClellan (212), Carlos Washington Jr. (220) and recent pickup Spencer Brown (220). The lone sub-200-pound player is Avery Williams (196), who doubles as a returner and special teams ace.
The Falcons will likely carry four running backs on their final roster: Robinson, Allgeier, Williams and a to-be-determined No. 4, a spot likely won by Washington or McClellan.
Whoever loses the battle for the last spot on the active roster should have a strong shot at making Atlanta's practice squad, which puts any potential future for Williams up in the air.
But for now, with final cuts looming Aug. 27, perhaps Williams gets a late-camp chance to prove himself after all.