Atlanta Falcons Power Rankings, Middle of Pack Heading into Training Camp
The Atlanta Falcons made several key changes during the offseason. The major changes happening with the coaching staff and the quarterback room.
Arthur Smith is out after a third-straight 7-10 season and a series of failed quarterback experiments, and Raheem Moore is in with $100 million of Kirk Cousins and a top-10 draft pick in Michael Penix Jr.
No one doubts the Falcons biggest question mark heading into the offseason was addressed in a big way with Cousins... and then Penix, but some still doubt the viability of the Falcons overall team.
Count Bleacher Report (B/R) among the doubters.
B/R released their pre-training camp power rankings, and the Falcons check in at No. 16 overall. When trying to investigate why the Falcons aren't higher, it's difficult because B/R sings the praises of the 2024 Falcons.
"Cousins is rehabbing an Achilles tear that ended his 2023 campaign. But if the 35-year-old is healthy, he might just be what it takes to put the Falcons over the top in the NFC South," wrote B/R. "The weapons are there offensively in wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons quietly have one of the better offensive lines in the league. On that side of the ball at least, the Falcons have all the ingredients to compete for a division title."
The Falcons have poured a ton of resources into the offensive side of the ball. There are six-first round draft picks, a pair of seconds a $100-million quarterback, and a $25-million receiver on the starting 11. So it's got to be the defense holding back the Falcons, right?
Well, it doesn't sound like it.
"The Falcons were also quietly 11th in the league in total defense a year ago," B/R continued. "If Morris can get a consistent pass rush from a team that was in the bottom half of the league in sacks last season, the Falcons might just be in business."
The Falcons were 11th in the NFL in total defense last season, but they were 18th in scoring defense. They're counting on organic improvement and health for their defense to get better in 2024, because they didn't invest in a sure-fire starter in the offseason.
Grady Jarrett and Troy Andersen should be healthy, and second-year players like Zach Harrison, Clark Phillips, and DeMarcco Hellams all finished the season strong. The Falcons are counting on each of those players either returning to form or taking the next step in their development.
Atlanta has all of the pieces to be a top-10 offense this season. At worst, they're hoping their defense can be similar to last season, hovering around league average. A top-10 offense paired with a league average defense should put a team above 16th in the power rankings.
We're talking about the Falcons though, a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2017. Atlanta is going to have to get it done on the field before they get the benefit of the doubt off it.
The pieces are in place. Now it's time to get it done.