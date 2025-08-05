Atlanta Falcons Provide Injury, Position Update on 1st-Round Pick Jalon Walker
The Atlanta Falcons selected linebacker Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Last week, it was revealed that the rookie was dealing with a minor hamstring injury. Head coach Raheem Morris was optimistic about Walker’s availability at training camp starting this week.
“Walker will be back this week,” Morris said on Monday. “We’ll get him back out there in individual and get a couple team periods, and then we'll kind of ease him back in. Probably the next day after that, we'll kind of pull him back a little bit to unleash him a little bit towards that high practice to get him ready to the off day and then get into what we call our preseason game stuff.”
Walker warmed up with the rest of the defense Monday and ran drills with the other defenders. However, he was held out of 11-on-11s for the day.
The Georgia linebacker was known for his versatility with the Georgia Bulldogs; however, right now the Falcons have him playing primarily edge rusher. Morris hinted that it could change with Walker taking on a freer role, similar to Kaden Elliss, who lines up at edge at times.
“You know, right from the beginning, we got Jalon [Walker] going, obviously, as a rusher. You want to implement those things and get those things going, which you want him to do,” Morris said.
“And then as he gets comfortable, and more comfortable playing, obviously missed a little time last week, but you’re able to move him around a bit more because that’s a big part of his strengths and what he did at Georgia.”
As Walker gets more comfortable in the system and returns to full health, Morris and company will put more on his plate in regards to defensive responsibilities.
“I mean, this could happen pretty quickly,” said Morris. He's already starting to pick some of those things up, because when you're in there, you're cross-training with some of those different things already. So, he's already starting to pick up. Very smart, very sharp, very detailed guy, which you guys already know. You just want to give him a chance to be comfortable doing something first, see that happen, come to life, and now you start to move him around and do some different things."
Walker missed most of the last week of practice, but it’s given him a chance to slow things down, observe and learn. Morris is confident Walker will be ready when it matters.
“You want to get him out there,” he said. “For Jalon, you know this guy, and we know this guy really well, as far from a preparation standpoint point who he is. And we also know our performance side really well… and what you need to do to get this guy ready for ultimately what the most important goal dates are, and that’s obviously the first game of the season.”
Walker said that as he was watching from the sidelines, he was getting his mental reps in.
“I try to pride myself on mental intensity, most definitely getting my mental reps in and my mental preparation. Scenarios that could happen and things like that,” Walker said after practice on Monday.
“You know, it happens to everybody. Unfortunately, it happened to me, but the exciting thing I’m back out here and ready to go,” he said.
Morris shared last week that Walker was “chomping at the bit,” anxious to get back out there, and the head coach had to rein the rookie back for his own sake. Walker, who prides himself as a competitor at heart, said it was hard, but he had to just “trust the process” and listen to his coaches, who know what’s best for him.
The rookie is being eased back into practice this week. Coach Morris has not yet shared whether or not Walker will play in Friday’s preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions, but it’s unlikely as he ramps back up to full speed after missing time last week.