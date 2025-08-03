Is Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Better than Michael Penix Jr. Right Now?
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- After being relegated to the backup spot behind Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins' future with the organization has been a constant outside discussion.
Cousins went to owner Arthur Blank and requested a move, knowing that outside an injury, he wouldn't be starting in Atlanta.
No serious trade offers arrived, and the Falcons and Cousins have agreed to play nice before they can mutually part ways after the season when Cousins's salary cap hit lowers dramatically.
Still, the veteran has reportedly had a strong camp while leading the team's second-team offense, leading to a question on Friday if Cousins is potentially the better quarterback of the two for the short term, even though it's unlikely Atlanta returns to him as the starter anytime soon.
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was clearly caught off guard by the question at Friday's press conference, but he did his best to remain diplomatic.
"I don't know about that," Robinson said when asked if Cousins was the better quarterback of the two. "We're just – obviously, Kirk's got a ton of experience. He's played a ton of football games. We made that switch late in the season because we felt like Michael was the right quarterback to go with, and Kirk's doing a great job with those guys, with the twos, knowing it is challenging going against the one defense. But feel great with where Mike's at, and Kirk's had a great camp as well.”
Last season, Cousins was benched in favor of the then-rookie with three games left in the season after leading the Falcons to a 7-7 record with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. It was his performance in the last five games of that stretch that sealed his fate.
Cousins went 1-4 across his final five starts with one touchdown pass against a brutal nine interceptions.
This offseason, Cousins claimed he was playing injured in that stretch after suffering a shoulder and an elbow injury against the Saints. It was later revealed during the latest season of Netflix's "Quarterback" that Cousins played through his injuries to hold onto his starting position.
The team denied having knowledge of Cousins' injury issues.
In Cousins's spot, Penix Jr. went 1-2 as the starter, throwing for 737 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions with both losses coming in overtime.
"I'm really pleased with where Mike's at," Robinson said. "We had a good situation that came up yesterday, and he threw an interception, his first one of camp, in kind of an ‘O-Zone’ type of situation, we call it. Those are the things; the more situations we can put him in to simulate the games, knowing he's only played three games.
"He's got so much experience that even the conversations that him and I have after a series, he sees the game so well, and he's just incredibly intelligent in that regard. He'll keep growing with the rest of our skill guys and getting anything that's just, ‘Oh man, maybe we just missed it.’ The next time he's hitting those, so that's been really positive. Doing a great job leading those guys and really pleased where Mike's at.”
While Cousins's future with the organization remains in limbo, Cousins himself has garnered praise from head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot for his professionalism while settling into the backup spot.
That professionalism has carried over to his camp performance, where Atlanta is letting him loose while running the second-team offense.
“Yeah, we're not holding back a ton with the twos like you typically sometimes have to do if there are young guys in there," Robinson said. "We've got a good, solid offensive line that's rolling with the twos. We've already talked about the receivers, the ‘backs. Competition with those guys has been really cool. So, it feels like we're just calling our normal stuff, even though it is twos going, and Kirk leading the way with that has been a big time."
The Falcons have more position battles than usual across the first and second teams, including a host of rookies like James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker, Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr. While maybe not $27.5 million worth (Cousins's salary in 2025), the Falcons are definitely getting more value in practice than typical for their defense facing the second team offense.
Cousins's upside is limited by his physical ability, which isn't improving with age. Michael Penix Jr. is rightfully the present of this franchise and will have the 2025 season to prove he's the future as well.