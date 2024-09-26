'S Off the Team Name': Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Embracing Saints Rivalry
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is no stranger to rivalry games.
As a member of the now-Washington Commanders from 2012-17, Cousins knew the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants were "big, big-time rivals" -- but Washington's matchups with the Dallas Cowboys simply mattered a little bit more.
After leaving Washington, Cousins spent 2018-23 with the Minnesota Vikings. There, Cousins had a Minnesota-Wisconsin border rivalry with the Green Bay Packers, a big deal in the NFC North.
Cousins is only six and a half months into his time in Atlanta, but he's already discovered the Falcons' version of an intense divisional rivalry.
"Here, I just get the sense that that's the Saints," Cousins said. "It's a great challenge for us. We take that challenge seriously and it'll be a great opportunity."
The 36-year-old Cousins will make his first start in the long-running rivalry at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the Falcons (1-2) host the Saints (2-1) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta and New Orleans split last year's two matchups, helping the Saints maintain a narrow 55-54 edge in the all-time series. Since 2020, New Orleans has won six of the eight meetings. The Saints won the last meeting, 48-17, in Week 18. Hours later, the Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith.
Cousins said he understands the magnitude of the two teams' hatred -- which he gained from encounters with fans earlier this year.
"If I would be out in public in April, May -- I mean, they made it clear," Cousins said. "They take the S off of the team name. So, it's a big deal, and we want to deliver for our fans."
Cousins, of course, is referencing the nickname "Aints," which many Falcons fans use when discussing New Orleans -- something Falcons safety Jessie Bates III echoed Wednesday.
But Cousins, who's in his 13th professional season, doesn't want to make the game bigger than it is.
"You can talk on two sides of your mouth," Cousins said. "On one hand, they all count as one, and you've got to find the wins wherever you can get them. And you're not going to really differentiate one over another. They all count as one."
That said, Cousins realizes the importance of Sunday's contest, not only from a rivalry perspective but also for the NFC South title. It's only Week 4, but Atlanta plays each of its division rivals over the next three games, presenting the opportunity to make an early-season statement.
"You can also talk about how NFC South games sort of count a little more because the goal is to win the South and be able to host a playoff game," Cousins said. "So, that has value. And then you talk about the Saints being a rival, and so you certainly feel like all these games here now approaching do have that added weight."
Cousins, historically, has mixed results against his team's biggest rival.
While in Washington, he went just 1-6 against the Cowboys, though his individual play -- completing 68.5% of his passes for an average of 274 yards, two touchdowns and one interception -- wasn't necessarily the reason why.
Yet with the Vikings, Cousins compiled a record of 5-4-1 against the Packers, including wins in four of his last five starts. Cousins averaged 264 yards, two touchdowns and one interception per game while connecting on 66.9% of his attempts.
Now, Cousins gets a chance to endear himself to the Falcons' fanbase in Week 4, leveling the all-time series with New Orleans while gaining ground in the NFC South.
And Cousins is excited to take the field in front of what he expects to be a raucous crowd.
"I thought they brought a great environment Sunday night," Cousins said. "There was great energy, and I want to see that continue throughout the season."