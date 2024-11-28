Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Breaks Silence on Relationship with Kirk Cousins
When the Atlanta Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in April, perhaps nobody was more surprised than incumbent starter Kirk Cousins.
The Falcons didn't tell Cousins they were selecting Penix until they were on the clock. Subsequently, external discussions commenced about the ability of Cousins and Penix to coexist.
According to Penix, there are no such concerns.
"It’s been great," Penix told SportsCasting's DJ Siddiqi. "Just a lot of learning and developing each and every day. Just trying to be ready each and every day, because you never know when my number will be called. I stay ready."
Penix added he and Cousins didn't talk much about the draft. After all, there was nothing either could do about the situation, which arose six weeks after Atlanta gave the 36-year-old Cousins a four-year contract worth up to $180 million.
Instead of dwelling over the past, Cousins and Penix have worked together to foster a strong environment in Atlanta's quarterback room.
"Our conversations are all ball -- things that will help our team win football games," Penix said. "He’s been a great person in the quarterback room. Anytime I have a question, he has answers, he asks me questions and I’ll have answers. We work together.
"At the end of the day, our goal is to help this team win football games."
Cousins has enjoyed a strong, albeit inconsistent, first season in Atlanta. He's completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,807 yards and 17 touchdowns while tossing nine interceptions.
Penix, meanwhile, has appeared in two games -- a 34-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20 and a 38-6 defeat to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 17 -- in mop-up duty. During his limited work, Penix is a combined 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards.
After the loss to Denver, Cousins spoke highly of Penix and the value he brings to the team's discussions in the meeting room.
"He's doing a great job," Cousins said. "A hard worker, and our quarterback room has always been working together from Day 1 to help each other grow. Not just one person, but all trying to get better every single day together."
Penix has spent his rookie season working primarily on Atlanta's scout team offense in practice. It's his biggest source of physical reps, as he noted much of his action comes via mental reps.
Still, the 24-year-old Penix, who's tabbed as the long-term successor to Cousins, treats each day as if he's the starter. He wants to stay ready so he doesn't have to get ready.
Penix knows his time will eventually come. So do the Falcons -- and Cousins.
Yet neither party is allowing the situation's dynamic to interfere with what's ultimately most important for the 2024 Falcons: winning. As a result, Penix has no qualms with his draft landing spot.
"I felt like where I landed is where I deserve to land," Penix said, "and God put me here for a reason and I’m super blessed for it."