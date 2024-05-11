Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Expects 'Great' Relationship with Kirk Cousins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Michael Penix Jr. entered the team's locker room before his first rookie minicamp practice Friday, he had his first formal introduction to the player he'll be mentioned alongside for the next several years.
The Atlanta Falcons' newly minted first-round quarterback crossed paths with Kirk Cousins, the incumbent starting signal caller who signed a four-year, $180 million contract a month and a half before the selection of Penix.
The two spoke on the phone the night Penix was drafted - a "very good conversation" Penix said Cousins initiated - but hadn't shared many interactions since. That changed Friday morning.
"What's up, man?" Cousins said. "I'm happy to see you and have you here."
"Man, I can't wait to work with you," Penix responded.
The 35-year-old Cousins and 24-year-old Penix are at the forefront of one of the NFL's biggest offseason storylines. Atlanta, riddled by quarterback incompetency for the past two seasons, found its short term answer in Cousins and believes Penix can be the long-term successor.
But the Falcons spent significant capital to do so, and now have a veteran signal caller paired with a young passer perhaps more mature - and pro-ready - than his rookie label suggests.
Questions persist around when Penix ultimately takes over the reins over center. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have each said they're content if Cousins starts for the entirety of his contract, because team success almost certainly follows in that hypothetical.
But in the meantime, Cousins will be forced to fend off external pressure and budding optimism surrounding Penix, adding another dynamic to the mentor-protege relationship.
Yet Penix is unconcerned about building a bond with Cousins and doesn't think it'll be a challenge working alongside the four-time Pro Bowler.
"We're on the same team," Penix said. "It's not hard to approach that relationship - we've got the same goals, and that's seeing this team win football games. So, for me, it's just being able to connect with him, get to know him not just as a player, but as a person as well. So, I look forward to that."
Penix showcased a strong left arm during his first practice as a Falcon, which came the morning after leading several other participants through a walkthrough to better prepare for the day.
Already well-regarded by teammates for his energy and leadership, Penix said he plans on establishing himself in the locker room by his actions and, when prompted, his words.
Penix believes preparation habits breed confidence both on and off the field. Armed with loose vibes and a wide smile, he's ready to claim a spot under Cousins's wing for the foreseeable future.
"It's definitely going to be great," Penix said. "I'm super blessed to be right here in this position with a veteran in front of me and just learning from him and going about my business, teaching every day. Just trying to find ways to improve and get to where he is - multiple years in the league. That's what I want."
When Penix was at Indiana University in 2019, he became the first freshman to start the season-opener in over two decades. He redshirted the year prior but still received a taste of playing time before suffering a torn ACL in his third appearance.
Across his six collegiate campaigns, Penix started his final 45 appearances. There's a chance he won't play a regular season snap in the NFL for the next two, if not three, years.
In role alone, Penix faces an adjustment period. However, he's content sitting behind Cousins until his moment in the sun arises.
"For me, it's just being humble and unselfish," Penix said. "Football is the ultimate team sport. If you're on a team, you can't make it about you at any point. I'm just trying to find ways to help the team be better, improve each and every day. That's what it's all about - I've just got to come in and do my job."
Penix added he's focused on mastering the playbook in the weeks ahead, a task he feels has gone smooth - as has his transition to the field at the IBM Performance Center.
But when Cousins and the rest of Atlanta's veterans return for the start of OTAs on Monday, Penix will find himself further down the depth chart, facing the reality of the next few years of his career.
Yet to Penix, watching others get their time in the spotlight isn't new - and he's focused on preparing for when it comes back to him, no matter if it's a practice in the middle of May or on a 3rd and 10 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium years down the line.
"I've been through adversity, I've been in moments where I wasn't on the field and just waiting my turn," Penix said. "I'm back in that position again, and whenever my time comes and my number is called, I've just got to make sure I'm ready."