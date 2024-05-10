Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp Roster: Jase McClellan Absent, 13 Try Out
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons began rookie minicamp Friday, offering an opportunity for their new crop of first-year players to grow acclimated before OTAs start Monday.
But the Falcons were without one of their eight rookie draftees, as sixth-round running back Jase McClellan was absent from the practice due to a pre-existing injury from the pre-draft process. He's present in Flowery Branch but spent practice indoors.
Still, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said before the session started that he's almost ignoring the draft picks over the three-day period - he's watched them on tape for months, he said - and is instead focusing on the tryout players and undrafted free agents.
Atlanta, which currently has 86 players on its roster, hosted four veterans for tryouts, including former Tennessee Titans safety Dane Cruikshank, former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker David Anenih, former New York Jets defensive end Bradlee Anae and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon. Morris, when discussing veteran tryouts, made note of Anae during his press conference.
The Falcons also welcomed seven rookies to their facility - Bowling Green State receiver OJ Hilaire, Western Kentucky cornerback Davion Williams, Villanova linebacker Daniel Abraham, Missouri Western State offensive lineman Keith Russell, Florida State offensive lineman Casey Roddick, North Alabama outside linebacker Phillip Ossai and Eastern Michigan receiver Dylan Drummond.
For Morris, the rookie minicamp period is a time to ease the transition into the organization while gaining valuable insight about the tryout players.
"My main objective is to get them acclimated, the guys we drafted and undrafted free agents we signed," Morris said. "Just get into a rhythm and a flow of what we've been doing. And then the next thing is to get the tryouts some real opportunities to have some things put on tape that we can look at and evaluate from a coach and scouting standpoint in order to add people to our football team."
Atlanta's rookie minicamp, which holds 39 total players, concludes Sunday.