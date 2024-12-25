Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Reveals Christmas Wish
The Atlanta Falcons exchanged Christmas gifts in their locker room Monday and Tuesday, but starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will have to wait for his preferred present.
And it won't be under the tree when he wakes up Wednesday morning.
Penix, who was asked during his press conference Tuesday, was straightforward and business-minded in his answer.
“We’re looking for a Falcons win,” Penix said.
When asked about the specifics of what he expects from Santa Claus, Penix again kept his answer on the team.
“What's Santa Claus going to bring? We looking for a Falcons win,” Penix said.
The 24-year-old Penix is preparing for his second NFL start, coming at 8:20 p.m. Sunday against the Washington Commanders (10-5) inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
In his first start this past Sunday, Penix went 18-for-27 passing for 202 yards, no touchdown and an interception off the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts in a 34-7 home win over the New York Giants.
“I'm a pro -- I feel like I carry myself like a pro all the time in everything I do,” Penix said. "So, you’ve always got to keep the main thing, the main thing. Christmas is amazing, it's the birth of Jesus Christ. I'm strong in my faith, but at the same time, we’ve got to work. We got work to do, and we’ve got games we're trying to win, so, you balance it.
“I'll make sure I do the gifts and stuff, but as soon as I get a little break, I'm going to go study so I'm ready for the game. I'll be able to do both. It's a lot of time in the day.”
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris shifted Atlanta's usual Wednesday schedule to Tuesday, which meant walking through the gameplan for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
As a result, the Falcons will get off Christmas day. Morris noted his team is a family, but it's “always great” for players to spend time at home with their partners, children and relatives during the holiday season.
“It's always nice for guys to get away and get a chance to enjoy their families, be with their children, see everybody enjoy those moments,” Morris said. “And then, be able to bring it back to work and share those stories with all your buddies. The guys love that, we love that, and we actually love to bring it into the building.”
But ultimately, the most important thing Penix wants to bring into the team's headquarters in Flowery Branch is a primetime victory over the Commanders.