Former Falcons Starting QB Re-Signs with Commanders
While the Atlanta Falcons take care of their own quarterback question with veteran Kirk Cousins, another player who once started under center has his immediate future figured out.
The Washington Commanders agreed to sign Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $8 million contract, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. The 31-year-old Mariota will return for a second season as the backup to rising second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons in 2022, completing 61.3% of his attempts for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was also a threat on the ground, running for 438 yards and four touchdowns on 85 attempts.
After losing four of his final five starts, Mariota was benched in favor of then-rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Subsequently, Mariota left the team after his benching, opting to undergo surgery on a lingering lower body injury and then spending his free time with he and his wife's newborn baby, their first child. The Falcons released him in the spring of 2023.
Drafted No. 2 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, Mariota spent the first four years of his NFL career in Nashville before a two-year stint as a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders. He then went to Atlanta, and after his release, he served as the backup to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Now, Mariota will now hold the same role in Washington for a second consecutive season. He enjoyed a solid first season, playing in three games while going 34-for-44 passing 364 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 18 times for 92 yards and one score.
NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when players are allowed to formally sign contracts with teams.