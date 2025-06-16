Raheem Morris: Falcons' Rookie Class 'Trending in Right Direction'
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After their 2024 draft class was among the NFL's least productive, the Atlanta Falcons believe their 2025 haul can flip the script.
Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said following the draft he believes there's a "real chance" each of Atlanta's first four picks -- first-round edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., third-round safety Xavier Watts and fourth-round nickel corner Billy Bowman III -- become starters, perhaps as soon as this fall.
Raheem Morris, the Falcons' second-year head coach, said during rookie minicamp the team has "real intentionality" of playing its rookies this season.
And after watching the group perform during rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Morris said he's seen what's necessary to feel confident each rookie defender can play legitimate snaps in 2025.
"You’ve got the intentionality of playing these guys for a bunch of different reasons," Morris said June 11. "They're really good players, they're really sharp, they're really detailed. We'll get into the whole categories of who's starting and who's doing these things.
"But I think the most important thing is how are they contributing, what their role's going to be and have a real clear-cut role definition for those guys, and letting them go out there and earn it."
Morris added the Falcons don't want to give anything to any players. They intend on letting their rookies get on the grass and stack building blocks each day and each practice.
But Atlanta hasn't reached the point of its offseason where its rookies are fully immersed with the rest of the team.
Some, like Walker and Watts, saw a few first-team snaps during OTAs, but veterans spent much of the spring and early summer working with the starting unit. When Atlanta started OTAs on May 27, Pearce worked off to the side. Watts did the same for extensive time during minicamp June 11.
Beyond trying to slow-play the integration of rookies into the first-team defense, the Falcons are balancing workload.
The rigors of the pre-draft process, be it NFL Combine or pro day training and an abundance of team meetings, takes a natural toll on players. Those strains were only compounded by several draftees having lengthy seasons -- Watts played in the College Football Playoff title game Jan. 20, Walker finished his year Jan. 2 and Pearce bowed out of the playoffs Dec. 21.
Subsequently, the Falcons have spent much of the past month and a half thinking about player health.
Morris has leaned heavily on Atlanta's player performance team, including director of performance science Josh Nelson, director of player performance John Griffin and associate directors of strength and conditioning Paul Constantine and Erik Jernstrom.
The Falcons were trying to get a grasp of where their rookies stood physically, and stressing them to the point of injury susceptibility would've made little sense. Thus, while Atlanta believes in its rookie class, it hasn't put the group through much of an on-field ringer this offseason.
After all, the Falcons are still trying to learn the intricacies of each player.
"Let's get them in the best version of themselves to be able to get out there and push them to the limit when you know you can bring them back or you can push them more," Morris said. "But you got some real analytical data on these really smart people's desks that can come talk to me about all of those different things.
"So that is definitely a part of right now on how you manage people, how you find out about them. How do you get them the best, how you get the best version of them heading into training camp, so now you can figure out what you can get from the season."
Sports science and the studies and data that accompany it fascinate Morris -- but so does on-field performance. Pads won't come on until training camp, and Morris acknowledged it's "very hard to name people that start" during Phase 3 of summer workouts as a result.
Still, Morris's optimism about Atlanta's rookies has only brightened from what he's seen thus far.
"You can see the traits and what you want," Morris said. "Teach them how to practice, how you go about your business, in order for us to come back five weeks from now, ready to throw a great training camp, and get these guys the best opportunity to go out there and do those things."
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell touted the serious nature of Atlanta's newcomers. Pearce said they're all united in their goal to win this season, and several figures -- be it players or coaches -- have noted the rookies' maturity.
Morris has done his part to ensure the first-year players are surrounded by veteran leaders. He specifically assigned Pearce's locker spot to be next to Terrell, citing similarities in work ethic and quieter personalities. Morris also put Watts and Bowman near All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom.
"It's certain similarities that they have, whether it be cleanliness or whatever the case may be, to not annoy your vet," Morris said. "Or to be able to help those guys mature and be able to have real clear visions and models across the ball, on their side of the ball, everywhere, to have that vision of what it looks like to be a pro."
Atlanta didn't take the leash off its rookies during OTAs or minicamp. That figures to change during training camp, which starts July 24.
Now, the Falcons know what makes each member of their draft class tick. They know how their bodies react to different practice periods or strength and conditioning sessions. They know how hard they can push.
But Atlanta doesn't yet know how its rookies will factor into the opening day lineup. That part will be determined at IBM Performance Field later this summer -- though Morris, armed with sports science and a seasoned set of eyes, has an inkling his first-year players are headed for significant action.
"We'll have more answers then," Morris said, "but it's definitely looking and trending in the right direction."