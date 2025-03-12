Falcons Re-Sign Pro Bowler KhaDarel Hodge
The Atlanta Falcons had only three Pro Bowlers in 2024 -- and after an important re-signing Wednesday, all will be back for 2025.
Atlanta agreed to terms Wednesday with receiver and special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge on a two-year, $6 million contract, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
The 30-year-old Hodge earned his first Pro Bowl nod as a special teamer in 2024. He scored a touchdown on a muffed punt against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, sniffed out a fake punt in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 15 after blocking one punt and tipping another.
Hodge finished the season with six tackles on special teams, tied for the second most on the Falcons' roster.
"He is absolutely unbelievable," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said after Hodge's heroic special teams game against the Las Vegas Raiders. "Pro Bowl type talent out there on special teams that gives great effort.
"The way he rushes and the way he plays, the intensity he plays, and the respect he has from his teammates -- it's unprecedented."
Offensively, Hodge caught seven passes for 131 yards and a touchdown -- a game-winning 45-yard catch-and-run to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime in Week 5. He played in all 17 games and started the final two weeks of the regular season.
Hodge has been with the Falcons since 2022 and has played in all 17 games each season. He's an integral peice to special teams coordinator Marquice Williams' unit.
"When you have an offensive player that has the ability to cover kicks and tackle -- because he's usually blocking or catching footballs -- but the ability to tackle, I believe in ‘22, he led our special teams in tackles," Williams said Oct. 2. "And years prior, when he was with the Browns, he was one of the top tacklers in the NFL.
"(He) has the ability, that speed, athletic ability, strength, awareness, football savvy, leads by example, works hard."
Now, Hodge is back in Atlanta for two more years -- and should pair with another special teams standout in Wednesday signee Mike Ford to give the Falcons an elite duo of gunners.