Atlanta Falcons Release Depth Chart Before Preseason Opener: Top Takeaways
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons have released their first depth chart of the season ahead of Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Here's a look at how the Falcons are lining up ...
Offense
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Taylor Heinicke, Nathan Rourke
Running back: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr.
Receiver: Drake London, Chris Blair, Austin Mack, James Washington
Receiver: Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore, Casey Washington, Josh Ali, OJ Hiliare
Receiver: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Dylan Drummond, Jesse Matthews
Tight end: Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick, Jordan Thomas
Tight end: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Austin Stogner
Left tackle: Jake Matthews, Barry Wesley, Julién Davenport, Jaryd Jones-Smith
Left guard: Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn
Center: Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, John Leglue
Right tackle: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Andrew Stueber, Zack Bailey
Defense
Defensive line: Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Eddie Goldman, Tommy Togiai
Defensive line: David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zion Logue, Prince Emili
Defensive line: Zach Harrison, Ta'Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London
Outside linebacker: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, Bradlee Anae, DeAngelo Malone
Outside linebacker: Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Demone Harris, Kehinde Oginni
Inside linebacker: Kaden Elliss, J.D. Bertrand, Milo Eifler
Inside linebacker: Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, Donavan Mutin
Cornerback: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Anthony Johnson, Natrone Brooks
Cornerback: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Harrison Hand, Trey Vaval
Nickel corner: Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Jayden Price
Safety: Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Dane Cruikshank, Tre Tarpley III
Safety: Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Lukas Denis
Special teams
Kicker: Younghoe Koo
Punter: Bradley Pinion
Long snapper: Liam McCullough
Holder: Bradley Pinion
Punt returner: Ray-Ray McCloud III, Mike Hughes
Kick returner: Avery Williams, Rondale Moore
Takeaways
Andersen Gets LB Nod Over Landman, But Don't Read Into It
The Falcons are going to play both Troy Andersen and Nate Landman extensively at linebacker next to Kaden Elliss -- they'll rotate depending on the package and situation. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said last week the team has three starting linebackers and plans on finding ways to feature each of them. Thus, who ultimately starts isn't necessarily as important.
Williams Not Listed at Punt Returner
After leading the NFL with 16.3 yards per punt return in 2022, running back Avery Williams missed the 2023 season with a torn ACL suffered during OTAs. He's back on the field now, but not currently back in his same role. Instead, Atlanta has Williams labeled as its kick returner while receiver Ray-Ray McCloud handles punt return duties.
Secondary Spots Gain Depth Chart Confirmation
The Falcons entered the summer with battles at No. 2 cornerback -- Mike Hughes vs. Clark Phillips III -- and strong safety -- Richie Grant vs. DeMarcco Hellams -- but appear to have a firm answer. Hughes and Grant have run with the first-team defense throughout camp and were named starters on the depth chart.
Position Battles: Roster Spots at CB, RB, WR Up For Grabs
Atlanta will likely carry six cornerbacks, and throughout camp, Kevin King and Anthony Johnson have alternated the No. 6 spot. During Tuesday's joint practice in Miami, Johnson had the role -- but King is ahead on the depth chart.
At running back, the Falcons are expected to have four on their roster: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Williams, largely for his special teams value. The question at hand is whether Atlanta chooses Carlos Washington Jr. or sixth-round rookie Jase McClellan to fill out its depth chart.
Washington has seen much more action in camp, but McClellan was placed higher on the initial release. Preseason performance will be paramount for this battle with significant touches expected for each ballcarrier.
At receiver, the Falcons have four players -- Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III and KhaDarel Hodge -- who are safe roster bets. There are believed to be two spots up for grabs, and the pecking order seems to change often.
Rondale Moore and sixth-round rookie Casey Washington entered camp as the favorites, but each has worked primarily with the third- and fourth-string players during team drills. In turn, James Washington, Jesse Matthews, Josh Ali, Chris Blair and Austin Mack have all spent time as second-stringers.
Upon release, Moore and Blair have the upperhand -- but like at running back, preseason production will dictate how the room looks come cut day Aug. 27.
Rookie Report
Under previous head coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons almost always put rookies at the bottom of their initial depth chart. Morris isn't playing those games.
First-round pick Michael Penix Jr. is the Falcons' backup, as has grown clear throughout training camp with Penix taking snaps behind Kirk Cousins in 11-on-11s. Other second-string rookies include defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, outside linebacker Bralen Trice and linebacker J.D. Bertrand.
Elsewhere, Casey Washington and defensive tackles Brandon Dorlus and Zion Logue are third-string players, while McClellan is a fourth-string option.
Danger Zone
Outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone was a third-round pick in 2022 by the previous coaching staff, but he's at the bottom of the depth chart now. Malone, who saw only two defensive snaps last season, has seen a handful of snaps with the starting defense but has primarily been a third-string edge player in camp.