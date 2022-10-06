Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Releases Starting NT Anthony Rush
The Atlanta Falcons will be moving forward without one of its starting defensive linemen - by choice.
The Falcons have released nose tackle Anthony Rush, who has started all four games this season.
Rush, 26, signed with the Falcons in the middle of last season after being let go by the Tennessee Titans and played in 10 games, making six starts.
Despite starting, Rush has yet to play in more than 50 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps, recording a season-high 46 percent against the New Orleans Saints in the opener.
After a pair of games in the 20 percent range, Rush saw an increase in snaps in last Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns, playing 38 percent of the snaps.
For the season, the 6-4, 361-pound Rush has made seven tackles (three solo) with no sacks or tackles for loss.
The nose tackle is a valued role in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 defense, and Rush's absence opens the door for undrafted rookie Timmy Horne to step into a significant position.
If Horne does make his first start this Sunday, he'll do so against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with first place in the NFC South on the line.
On the season, Horne has played in all four games, making three tackles. He's played 19, 19, 13 and 17 snaps, respectively, but will now have a significant number on the table on Sunday.
Atlanta, without Rush, and Tampa Bay will kickoff at 1 p.m. in Raymond-James Stadium.
