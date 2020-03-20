Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff has been busy Friday morning. According to a report from Vaughn McClure of ESPN, the team intends to resign four-year veteran safety Sharrod Neasman.

Neasman joined the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2016 out of Florida Atlantic. He has spent all four years in Atlanta with the Falcons. He has appeared in 41 games during his tenure recording 53 tackles, two tackles for loss and forcing one fumble. His biggest impact came on defense came in 2018 when he recorded 44 tackles, two tackles for a loss and defended four passes.

Neasman was forced into more action on the defensive side of the ball during the 2018 season due to the Falcons injuries at the safety position with him playing 40% of the team's snaps. However, he is primarily a special teams player. His snap count has been up and down during his short career, but he played 73 percent of special teams snaps in 2019. That was up from the 38 percent that he played in 2018 due to his increased usage on the defensive side during that season.

The Falcons have plenty of depth at the safety position with Ricardo Allen, Demontae Kazee in the fold and Keanu Neal expected to return from an Achilles at some point during the season.

The money has not been announced but Neasman made just under a million dollars last season, so the deal could be somewhere around there or a little more.