WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Rookie Billy Bowman Jr. Records First Sack
The Atlanta Falcons drafted defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. out of Oklahoma 118th overall in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. In his first career start during his first career game, the rookie recorded a sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
It was not only the first sack of his career, but also the first sack of the Falcons 2025 season.
The Buccaneers faced a 3rd-and-7 from their own 25-yard line, late in the second quarter. With less than 30 seconds to go in the first half, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich dialed up a blitz. Bowman found an open hole between the right guard and right tackle and zipped through. He wrapped up Mayfield’s legs and got credit for the sack.
Bowman told the media earlier this week that he expected to start in the first game of the season.
"Yeah, I did to be honest," Bowman. "I can really go back and say I really, you know, gave it my all, since I've started playing this game. That's where it's put me in this position as I am today. So with that hard work, and the Lord Christ, I wouldn't be here. So, yeah, I do."
Bowman is proving exactly why he was expected to start, showing out throughout Atlanta's season opener. Midway through the fourth quarter, Bowman has six tackles, a sack and one quarterback hit.
General manager Terry Fontenot had a simple statement when it came to Bowman.
“If you don’t like watching him play, then you just don’t like football,” Fontenot said after the Falcons selected Bowman back in April.
Other members of the Falcons staff explained what they liked about the rookie defender.
“It’s kind of like a baby-backer with corner skills,” explained defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg. “A middle linebacker with a safety brain, with a little defensive end rush in them. You’ve gotta be able to do it all.”
Today we saw Bowman display that “defensive end rush” when he got home to sack Mayfield.
Bowman explained earlier in the offseason that versatility was a key component of new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s system. The rookie enjoys being able to do a little bit of everything.
“I think his [Ulrbich’s] defense is very complex,” Bowman said. “Allows us to do a lot of things, whether that’s just you know, being underneath defender and shoot gaps, blitz off the edge, blitz in the b gap at times, you know, play man. So it’s very versatile and you know, I love that being able to do everything.”
Bowman will be counted on by Atlanta to do a lot on the defensive side of the ball throughout the course of the season. The Falcons currently trail Tampa Bay, 17-13, late in the fourth quarter.