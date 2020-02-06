FalconReport
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Cornerbacks

Rashad Milligan

In a word, the Atlanta Falcons’ secondary in 2019 was: bad.

Atlanta’s pass defense finished 22nd in the league, according to Pro Football Reference.

Their top corner, Desmond Trufant, finished 32nd in the league among all cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a coverage grade of 70.3. Trufant finished the year with 18 tackles, 13 solo, a tackle for a loss and a career-high four interceptions in nine games. He battled a forearm and turf toe injuries during the year. It was the fewest number of games he’s played in a season since 2016. His best performance in the pick category was the Sunday Night week two matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. With a high cap hit again in 2020, the Falcons may search for a way to restructure his deal or move on from him altogether. 

The Falcons’ second-leading cornerback was Blidi Wreh-Wilson, who ranked 58th in the league, according to PFF with a coverage grade of 64.0. In 14 games and two starts, he had 24 tackles, 20 solo and seven pass deflections. His season-high for tackles was eight against the L.A. Rams on Oct. 20. He also had four pass deflections in the upset win at San Francisco. Wreh-Wilson lined up in the slot for much of the season. 

The third, and final Falcon cornerback in the top 100, was Isaiah Oliver. PFF ranked Oliver No. 80 in the league. Starting in all 16 games, Oliver finished the year with 61 tackles, including 49 solo takedowns, 11 pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Rookie Kendall Sheffield struggled throughout the season, ranking No. 109 by PFF. In 16 games and 11 starts, he finished the season with 43 tackles, 30 solo, three pass deflections and a forced fumble. He was thrown into the ring perhaps before he was entirely ready to contribute following the injury to Trufant. 

The Falcons gave up 3,918 passing yards in 2019, just one more yard allowed than the Cincinnati Bengals. The team ranked 21st in the league with a total of 12 team interceptions and 28th with 57 pass deflections. Atlanta also finished in the bottom five of the league for quarterback hits, so the defensive struggles were not all on the secondary.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons select defensive lineman in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons are selecting a defensive lineman in the newest CBS Sports 2020 mock draft.

Dave Holcomb

by

ScottKennedy

Falcons defensive ends set for overhaul

The Atlanta Falcon's pass rush again ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks with former first round picks Vic Beasley and Takk McKinley combining for 11.5 sacks in 2019.

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons promote Ben Steele to tight ends coach

An expected move for the franchise.

Zach Hood

Falcons selecting pass rusher in McShay's latest mock draft

Falcons nab Epenesa in McShay's latest mock

Zach Hood

Arthur Blank says the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV

Terence Moore spoke with the only owner earlier this week at the NFL commissioners meeting. That person was Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons. He said that the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV.

Terence Moore

by

Johnny Football

Vic Beasley bids Atlanta farewell

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they will not negotiate a new contract with Vic Beasley. In the aftermath, Beasley penned a "thank you" Twitter post to the organization.

Chris Vinel

Kyle Shanahan blew it again

After a week of addressing nightmares of blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, the former Falcon offensive coordinator's 2019-2020 ended the same way.

Rashad Milligan

by

ScottKennedy

Falcons announce they will not re-sign Vic Beasley

Atlanta Falcons won't pursue a new contract with defensive end Vic Beasley

Jeremy Johnson

by

Charles733

2020 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Safeties

The Falcons secondary had its ups and downs, but the safety group was probably the most consistent of the position last year.

Malik Brown

2020 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Kickers/Punters

The Atlanta Falcons struggled to find consistency with their 2019 kicking and punting games. They'll look to improve in 2020.

Chris Vinel