Atlanta Falcons See 'Great Role' for RB Tyler Allgeier in New Offense
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When the Atlanta Falcons put on pads for the first time in training camp Tuesday, few -- if any -- players were more excited than running back Tyler Allgeier.
"Couldn't wait, man," Allgeier said after the session. "Get the physicality rolling. Really, truly get back at it."
The 5-foot-10, 226-pound Allgeier is a bruising runner known for delivering crushing hits to defenders while being tough to bring down on first contact. He sits atop the Falcons' rookie rushing list with 1,035 yards in 2022, ascending from fifth-round pick to record holder.
In 2023, Allgeier took a backseat to first-round rookie running back Bijan Robinson, serving a complementary role after finishing 2022 as the lead back.
Allgeier, who had 210 carries as a rookie, saw 186 in his second campaign, finishing the year with 683 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His efficiency also dropped, going from 4.9 yards per carry in 2022 to 3.7 in 2023.
However, Allgeier bested his numbers as a receiver, totaling 18 catches for 193 yards and a 75-yard touchdown last season.
But the Falcons' new coaching staff wants more. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and company have instructed Allgeier to grow in the passing game, from catching and running routes to blocking.
Robinson noted during training camp that all running backs on the roster have packages to be split out wide as receivers. Allgeier has been active through the air to start camp, particularly as an underneath security blanket for quarterback Kirk Cousins.
And while there's plenty of new faces around Allgeier, be it Zac Robinson, Cousins or a handful of running backs, there is also a fair amount of continuity, headlined by running backs coach Michael Pitre.
Under head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons have stressed role clarity, which is the process of defining the responsibilities and expectations for each player. Pitre has established that in the running backs room, and Zac Robinson did the same publicly at camp -- in positive fashion for Allgeier.
"Tyler's going to have a great role in this offense," Robinson said. "He just wants to get on the field in any way. ... Tyler is going to have a big role, and certainly, at certain points in the season, we're going to be leaning on him."
Robinson added the running backs have a tight-knit room, perhaps best illustrated by their dorm situation. The trio of ballcarriers surrounding Allgeier is Bijan Robinson, Carlos Washington Jr. and Avery Williams, with all four players returning from last year.
Washington and Robinson are heavy television-watchers. Allgeier is a gamer, playing Rainbow Six Siege. The environment, Allgeier said, is a fun one.
"We love each other in there, man," Allgeier said. "It's solid -- whenever we have questions, just being able to talk each other. We usually all leave the doors open, so it's very brotherly and very college-like.
"Being able to be so comfortable with each other, because our room's close as hell anyways, so it's cool."
Atlanta's running backs room also includes sixth-round rookie Jase McClellan and 2023 undrafted free agent Robert Burns, who spent last season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad.
Allgeier is now the team's second longest-tenured running back, trailing Williams by one year. Yet the 24-year-old Allgeier is still young in service time, holding only 33 games under his belt.
But entering Year 3, Allgeier feels he's equipped with a new and expansive skill set, as much with his off-field routine as his on-field style.
"Really learning how to be a pro," Allgeier said about where he's grown the most. "Learning what my body needs, eating habits, doing what on the field, off the field -- it's been good."
Zac Robinson's offense features a lot of motion and shifts, Allgeier said, but many of the rushing principles remain the same. The wide-zone scheme which Allgeier starred in at Brigham Young University and again under prior Falcons coach Arthur Smith is still a focal point with the new staff.
As such, Atlanta is confident about what Allgeier can do this fall. It also believes in the complementary role it has planned, ranging from a greater impact on passing downs to helping finish games with his physicality.
That aspect of role clarity is defined. The execution, however, won't be until the regular season begins Sept. 8 against Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"You've got to pick your spots with him, how much he can get on the field," Zac Robinson said. "Flow of the game sometimes dictates that -- we can say, 'Hey, you're going to play this amount of snaps.' Next thing you know, you're playing the whole game. So, football is a crazy game like that."