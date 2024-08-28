Falcons See Positive Injury Development for Ex Starting DB Amid Roster Cuts
When Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams was carted off the field in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 9, most minds naturally went to the worst case scenario.
Consider that Atlanta lost receiver Rondale Moore, outside linebacker Bralen Trice and defensive back Harrison Hand to season-ending knee injuries during the week-long venture to Miami, and concerns around the long-term status of Hellams were valid.
But Hellams, who officially sustained a left ankle injury, appears to have avoided such season-ending fate.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the week after the Dolphins game that Hellams will miss "significant time," but implied Hellams has a chance to return before season's end.
That idea only gained further validity Tuesday, when the Falcons placed Hellams on the "Reserve/Injured - Designated to Return" list during their roster cuts. Now, Hellams will have the opportunity to return after the season's first-four games.
Hellams, a seventh-round pick out of Alabama in the 2023 draft, had a productive rookie season. He made 15 appearances with four starts, compiling 40 tackles and one tackle for loss.
The 24-year-old Hellams spent the summer competing with Richie Grant for the starting spot next to All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, but Grant had the edge during training camp. Still, Atlanta expected to play both Grant and Hellams, rotating on a package-specific basis.
But after the injury to Hellams, the Falcons added more to their safety room -- four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons, who is now penciled in as a starter on the back end.
Atlanta's initial 53-man roster, which was finalized Tuesday, consisted of four safeties: Bates, Simmons, Grant and Micah Abernathy. Hellams figures to slide into a special teams role when he returns, though Morris noted last week there's a chance he sees defensive action.
"As a coach, it's your job to find ways to make good players be productive," Morris said. "I see it no different with Richie, with Justin, with Jessie, and all those guys – whoever else can get into that mix, DeMarcco comes back, whatever the case may be. Those are great problems to have as a coach."
Injuries aren't great problems, but avoiding a serious long-term ailment is a positive for the Falcons nonetheless. And Hellams, who impressed coaches and teammates with his work ethic and development this summer, appears likely to be back on the field this fall.