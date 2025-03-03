Atlanta Falcons Select Productive Edge in PFF's Post-Combine Mock Draft
The NFL Combine has come and gone, but the needs for the Atlanta Falcons haven't changed. They need playmakers on every level of their defense, they seem to agree, using all-45 of their official interviews in Indianapolis on defensive prospects.
With the combine in the books, it's natural for draft boards to shift, and Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus (PFF) released his Post-Combine Mock Draft on Monday morning.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
At No. 15, the Falcons are in a precarious spot. There will be several players with similar levels of talent, but the blue-chippers will likely be gone by then. The spot screams for a trade down with someone like the Denver Broncos at No. 20 who are aggressively targeting a running back or tight end early in the draft.
As prospects move up and down the board after the combine, Sikkema had a familiar name going to the Falcons in the first -- Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
"The Falcons need pass-rush help; it's no secret. Green did not participate in most combine drills but did put up 28 reps on the bench — an impressive showing of overall strength, and with shorter arms," wrote Sikkema on PFF."
"He recorded an elite PFF pass-rush grade with a near-23.0% pass-rush win rate this past season, then dominated at the Senior Bowl against some of the class's best offensive tackle prospects, winning with speed and power."
Green led college football with 17 sacks last season. He measured 6'3 and 251 pounds with 32" arms at the NFL Combine. He didn't participate in agility drills last week, but should put up some times at his Marshall Pro Day. Those numbers should help solidify him as a top-15 pick.
He's a ready-made pass rusher that makes sense for the Falcons who can't afford to wait on a project.
Other players of note in the PFF draft include combine-star Shemar Stewart who goes off the board at No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers. Stewart is the ultimate boom or bust candidate whose lack of production (4.5 sacks in three years) is as frustrating as his physical gifts are tantalizing.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson could be in play for the Falcons at 15. Once thought a lock to be a top-five pick, Johnson's stock appears to be sliding. The Falcons don't have a nickel or starting cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell on the roster. He goes to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16.
In the PFF mock, the Falcons also pass on edge rushers James Pearce Jr. (No. 28 Lions) of Tennessee and Georgia's Mykel Williams who surprisingly slides out of the first round completely.
Intriguing safety Nick Emmanwori is taken by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 18. Emmanwori stands 6'3 and 220 pounds and put up eye-popping combine numbers. He ran a 4.38 forty, had a 43" vertical jump and a combine-best 11'6" broad jump. Georgia's Malaki Starks joins Emmanwori as safeties in the first round. He goes No. 26 to the Rams.
The Falcons should be able to come out of the first and second round with a pair of starters on defense. Edge and cornerback would be ideal because of the scarcity of those players on the free agent market. However, safety, linebacker and defensive line will be on the table as well.
If the Falcons believe they can get a difference maker on defense, every position will be on the table at 15. However the strength of this draft lines up with the Falcons' biggest weakness - edge rusher.