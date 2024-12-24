Falcons Re-Sign Ex First-Round LB, Add DL Amid Roster Moves
The Atlanta Falcons have made a pair of roster moves on Christmas Eve.
Atlanta signed linebacker Rashaan Evans to its practice squad, along with defensive lineman Kyler Baugh, the team announced in a press release Tuesday.
Evans, 29, has bounced around Atlanta's organization this season. He first signed with the team's practice squad Sept. 30 before being released Oct. 12.
Atlanta re-signed Evans to its practice squad Oct. 21 and then signed him to the active roster Nov. 1. He played in a pair of games -- Nov. 3 against the Dallas Cowboys and Nov. 17 against the Denver Broncos -- while earning five snaps on special teams and one on defense. The Falcons released Evans on Dec. 21.
Evans, who played collegiately at Alabama, was a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2018, when he played in 15 games with seven starts. He ascended into a much larger role in 2019, collecting 111 tackles and nine tackles for loss while starting all 16 games.
The 6'2", 232-pound Evans started all 16 games the following year and made 96 tackles, but the Titans declined his fifth-year option in the spring. Thus, Evans entered 2021 in the final year of his rookie deal and appeared in 12 games, starting 11. He finished with 57 tackles and became an unrestricted free agent.
Evans signed with the Falcons in 2022, joining a coaching staff led by head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, both of whom were on the Titans the same time as Evans.
After his uber-productive year in Atlanta's defense, Evans left in free agency in 2023. He signed a mid-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys and played in nine games with one start, tallying nine tackles.
Baugh, meanwhile, is a second-year pro who signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The 6'2", 305-pound Baugh has spent time on the Saints and New York Giants practice squads this season.
Atlanta (8-7) returns to action at 8:20 p.m. Sunday against the Washington Commanders (10-5) inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.