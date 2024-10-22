Falcons Sign Former First-Round WR
The Atlanta Falcons have added a first-round talent to their receiver room.
Atlanta signed receiver Phillip Dorsett II to its practice squad, the team announced in a press release Tuesday. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Dorsett at No. 29 overall in 2015.
Dorsett, 31, spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Colts. He played in 26 games with seven starts and made 51 receptions for 753 yards and three touchdowns.
Indianapolis traded the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Dorsett to the New England Patriots in September 2017, and Dorsett was with the Patriots for the following three seasons. During his time in New England, Dorsett collected 73 catches for 881 yards and eight touchdowns.
Dorsett missed the 2020 season with a foot injury and he spent 2021 with three different teams: the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. He played in six games, catching seven passes for 110 yards.
In 2022, Dorsett emerged as a steady contributor for the Texans, playing in 15 games with four starts. He hauled in 20 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown.
Dorsett signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2023 but was released at the end of the preseason. Two days later, he joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad, where he remained through the end of the season. He played in two regular season games but failed to record any catches.
The Broncos released Dorsett on Aug. 26, and he's been a free agent since. He worked out for the Falcons in September but was unsigned.
Now, Dorsett -- with his first-round pedigree -- brings his 4.33 40-yard dash speed to Atlanta's practice squad.