Star Georgia Cornerback Intrigued by Prospects of Playing for Falcons

As the Atlanta Falcons head into 2026, they welcome a new regime. Kevin Stefanski takes over as the 20th coach in Falcons’ franchise history, and the two-time Coach of the Year, and the new general manager, whoever that may be, will decide how to build this roster.

One potential need for Atlanta is cornerback depth. The Falcons suffered multiple injuries at corner this season, as A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman Jr. all missed time. Atlanta may not have to look too far for a player at the position of need. There could be an answer up in Athens with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Daylen Everette, who was a multi-year starter at cornerback for Georgia, has declared for the NFL Draft. The idea of playing for the Falcons and being part of a secondary alongside A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bate and Xavier Watts was intriguing.

“Oh yeah, that’s really exciting,” Everette said. “That’s a good group of DBs, so if I happen to play in Atlanta, I would be around some guys that I can definitely learn from and try to get things in my game.”

Everette is currently projected as a fourth-round pick, per the NFL mock draft database. Atlanta does have more pressing needs, such as filling out its receiver depth. However, if the defensive back out of Athens is still there in the fourth round, he will likely be on the Falcons radar.

In four years with the Bulldogs, Everette had 150 total tackles, five interceptions and five tackles for losses in 55 total games.

“Daylen Everette is a natural athlete with untapped potential to be unlocked in the right system,” Bleacher Report’s Daniel Harms wrote back in December.

If Everette were to land in Atlanta, he’d be working under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who helped engineer a turnaround season for cornerback Dee Alford.

The Falcons don’t have a very extensive history of drafting Bulldogs, but they did draft Jalon Walker out of Georgia 15th overall last season. He finished the season with 5.5 sacks (second out of all rookies, trailing only teammate James Pearce Jr.) and is already one of the best run defenders on the team.

Seeing how well it worked out in 2025, the Falcons may want to dip into Georgia’s pool of elite defensive talent once again. Atlanta could be the ideal landing spot for Everette, one where his athleticism is refined, and it would be a spot where he can learnfrom established veterans in Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell.

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI