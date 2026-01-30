Drake Maye Not Seen at Patriots Practice Ahead of Super Bowl LX Amid Shoulder Concern

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — What’s a Patriots Super Bowl appearance without a little drama?

As New England continues to prepare for a record 12th big game appearance next Sunday against the Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., arguably their most important player was absent from Friday’s media-open practice: quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with a right shoulder injury and was seen among the other signal callers, though he did not throw any passes during the media portion. On Friday, however, he joined teammates Harold Landry, Robert Spillane and Thayer Munford Jr. on the “not spotted” list.

Here’s more on the injury Maye is dealing with ahead of Super Bowl LX.

What happened to Drake Maye’s shoulder?

Drake Maye was not spotted at Patriots practice on Friday. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Following New England’s win over the Broncos last Sunday afternoon, which clinched its spot as the AFC’s representative in the Super Bowl, a handful of social media doctors took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that Maye had suffered a shoulder injury in the contest. Naturally, the story has taken on a life of it’s own this week, with fans, media and pundits alike investigating any and all video of the quarterback Maye that showed him favoring his right arm.

In the days since, Maye himself has spoken about the ailment, saying he's “feeling good,” and is “ready to go” for the Super Bowl.

While it’s been reported that Maye had been dealing with an injury to his shoulder prior to the AFC championship game in Denver, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the contrary on Thursday, saying, “He would have been listed on the injury report before then.”

Though we’re still over a week away from Super Bowl LX, New England’s MVP candidate quarterback’s injury is now officially cause for some concern. Kickoff for the big game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Santa Clara’s Levi's Stadium.

