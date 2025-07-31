Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Green Bay Packers, UFL Safety
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Just one day after reports of the Atlanta Falcons bringing in a former Buccaneers safety, Jordan Whitehead, for a workout, the Falcons opted to sign a different safety on Thursday morning.
In an update from the Atlanta Falcons’ Terrin Waack, the team signed safety Henry Black ahead of the fifth day of training camp. To open up the roster spot as a corresponding move, they released wide receiver Makai Polk.
Black was an undrafted free agent for the Green Bay Packers in 2020, and he played in 21 games for them over two seasons. In his years with the Packers, the 28-year-old safety had 47 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception, but the majority of his time came on special teams.
Since that season, he has bounced around a good bit. He has signed contracts with the New York Giants, the Falcons, the Indianapolis Colts (twice), and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier this spring, Black played 10 games for the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL, where he picked up 21 tackles and two for a loss.
Prior to the NFL, Black was a standout for the Baylor Bears. He had 62 tackles and an interception as a senior. He logged four tackles that year against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. The Bears were 11-3 that season under head coach Matt Rhule.
The Falcons poured a lot of resources into the safety position this offseason, including signing Jordan Fuller as a free agent, drafting Xavier Watts from Notre Dame in the third round, and they have DeMarcco Hellams returning to the field and making noise.
He will likely look to compete for a role on special teams as the team prepares for their preseason opener next Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.