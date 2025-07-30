Atlanta Falcons Getting Visit from Former Buccaneers Safety
The Atlanta Falcons are four practices into Training Camp, and general manager Terry Fontenot is still on the hunt for talented players he can bring to Flowery Branch.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are bringing in safety Jordan Whitehead in for a workout.
"Veteran S Jordan Whitehead is visiting the Falcons today, source says," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on X. The former Buccaneers starter, who was injured in a car accident in January, recently received full medical clearance and is exploring his next opportunity.
Whitehead will be entering his eighth NFL season this fall, with five of those coming with the Buccaneers and two more with the Jets. He was originally a fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh by Tampa in 2018.
The veteran safety has 101 career starts and 11 interceptions over his career. Despite only playing in 12 games last season, he still finished with 79 tackles and two tackles for a loss.
In coverage, Whitehead had three passes defended and allowed 24 receptions (33 targets) for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
Atlanta was active in retooling its secondary over the offseason. In March, they signed veteran Jordan Fuller to a 1-year, $1.3 million deal before drafting Xavier Watts with the No. 96 pick.
Now medically cleared after being involved in a car accident back in January, Whitehead could provide competition with Fuller, Watts, and the recently returned from injury DeMarcco Hellams as the Falcons prepare for their first preseason game next Friday.
The Falcons have already made one free agency acquisition this summer, signing former Pro-Bowl wide receiver DJ Chark to the team over the weekend.
Last season, Fontenot and the front office were particularly aggressive. Well into the pre-season, they sent a third-round pick to New England for Matthew Judon and also added All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.