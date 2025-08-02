Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans DB
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris admitted after signing Henry Black that the team had some concerns about depth at safety for training camp.
Atlanta added Xavier Watts in the third round of the NFL Draft and Jordan Fuller during free agency, but with a 90-man roster running three and four full teams, six to eight safeties to run practice at training camp is expected.
Turns out, the Falcons weren't done after signing Black. The team announced on Saturday that they had also signed former Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans defensive back Grayland Arnold.
"The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive back Grayland Arnold, who last played 8 games for the Houston Texans in 2023. In a corresponding move, they released OT Kilian Zierer," Atlanta Falcons team reporter Will McFadden wrote on X.
Arnold starred for the Baylor Bears where he racked up 46 tackles and a whopping six interceptions in 2019. The Philadelphia Eagles signed him the following spring as an undrafted free agent.
He played in six games with one start for the Eagles in 2020 and had 11 tackles. He joined the Houston Texans in 2021 and became a special teams standout.
He had 18 tackles and a forced fumble for Houston in 2023 before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the 2024 season.
Arnold suffered a calf injury during training camp and was released by the Steelers before the start of the season with an injury settlement.
He faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster in an improved safety room, but his special teams acumen will be a bonus for him. Jessie Bates III is entrenched as one of the starters, while Fuller, Watts, and DeMarcco Hellams battle for the other starting position.
The Falcons kept just four safeties on their initial 53-man roster in 2024, with only Bates remaining a year later (Hellams was on IR).
Zierer is a 6-foot-7 and 312-pound former Auburn Tigers product. He was born in Munich, Germany and was a long shot to make the 53-man roster. With his excellent frame and relative inexperience, the 25-year-old could see a return to camp and possibly a spot on the practice squad.