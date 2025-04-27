Falcons Sign CFB's Leading WR as Undrafted Free Agent
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons didn’t add a shiny jewel to their offense during the 2025 NFL draft, but they signed college football’s triple crown winner immediately after.
The Falcons, who selected only one offensive player in seventh-round Wisconsin lineman Jack Nelson, have agreed to terms with San Jose State receiver Nick Nash on an undrafted free agent contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
The 6'2 1/2", 203-pound Nash led the FBS with 104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024. After starting his college career as a quarterback, Nash transitioned to receiver late in the 2021 season, and after three years of focusing on playing receiver, he turned into a consensus All-American.
Here’s NFL.com’s scouting report on Nash:
"Nash isn’t the fastest or quickest, but when the ball goes up, he has a great chance of winning," Lance Zierlein wrote. "He might need scheme help against press and he’s more competitive than talented with the ball in his hands. He should continue to expand and improve as a route runner with more coaching and polish.
"He was bigger and more skilled in 2024, which speaks to his commitment. Nash’s competitiveness, ball skills and football character give him a chance to become a productive three-level slot receiver in the pros.
The Falcons signed another receiver to start their undrafted free agency class, adding Vanderbilt’s Quincy Skinner Jr., according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Atlanta gave Skinner a $15,000 signing bonus and $150,000 guaranteed.
Skinner, who stands 6’2” and 205 pounds, started 12 of 13 appearances for the Commodores in 2024. He caught 29 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns. Across four years at Vanderbilt, Skinner made 66 grabs for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Falcons’ rookie minicamp spans May 9-11.